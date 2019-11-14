Should You Like H.G. Infra Engineering Limited’s (NSE:HGINFRA) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (NSE:HGINFRA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for H.G. Infra Engineering:

0.29 = ₹2.6b ÷ (₹18b - ₹8.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, H.G. Infra Engineering has an ROCE of 29%.

View our latest analysis for H.G. Infra Engineering

Is H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:HGINFRA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for H.G. Infra Engineering.

Do H.G. Infra Engineering's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

H.G. Infra Engineering has total liabilities of ₹8.8b and total assets of ₹18b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On H.G. Infra Engineering's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. There might be better investments than H.G. Infra Engineering out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.