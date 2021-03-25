Nike, H&M face China fury over Xinjiang cotton 'concerns'

·3 min read
Woman walks by H&amp;M store in Shanghai
H&M is facing backlash in China over its refusal to use Xinjiang cotton

Retail giants Nike and H&M are facing a backlash in China after they expressed concern about the alleged use of forced Uighur labour in the production of Xinjiang cotton.

Many Chinese have called for boycotts, celebrities have cut ties, and e-commerce platforms have dropped H&M.

It comes as several Western countries imposed sanctions on China this week.

It is accused of committing serious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, target senior officials in the north-west region.

How did Nike and H&M find themselves here?

The statements in question were made by the companies last year, but only resurfaced in recent days following the announcement of Western sanctions.

Both companies had said in separate statements that they were "concerned" about reports that Uighurs were being forced to pick cotton in Xinjiang, and that they did not source products from the region.

The latest furore appears to have been sparked by a recent social media post by the Communist Youth League, a Chinese Communist Party group.

"Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton, while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!" it said on microblogging platform Weibo on Wednesday morning, as it shared screenshots of H&M's statement.

State media outlets have since launched campaigns defending Xinjiang cotton and criticising the brands. State broadcaster CCTV said that H&M had "miscalculated" in trying to be a "righteous hero", and that it "must pay a heavy price for its wrong actions".

A Weibo post by Chinese state media CGTN shared a video showing the "reality" of cotton-picking in Xinjiang, which involved automation and quotes from a Uighur farmer saying that people "fought" to work there for high earnings.

By Wednesday night, at least three major Chinese e-commerce platforms - Pinduoduo, JD.com and Tmall - have withdrawn H&M products from sale, reports said. Various celebrities endorsing the brands released statements that they were severing ties, with one noting that "the country's interests are above all".

Social media has seen a huge wave of backlash against both companies, with numerous calls for people to boycott their products. The hashtag "I support Xinjiang cotton" is now the top trending topic on Weibo with more than 1.1bn views.

"Maybe H&M is making up these stories about China because they can't afford to use Xinjiang cotton, which is the best quality in the world. No wonder their products these days are so terrible," one person commented.

What is Xinjiang and who are the Uighurs?

  • Xinjiang, China's biggest region, produces about a fifth of the world's cotton. An autonomous region in theory, in reality it faces restrictions which have only increased in recent years

  • Millions of China's Uighurs, a Muslim minority that sees itself as culturally and ethnically close to Central Asian nations, live in Xinjiang

  • In recent decades, mass migration of Han Chinese (China's ethnic majority) to Xinjiang has fuelled tensions with Uighurs which has at points flared into deadly violence

  • This has resulted in a massive security crackdown and an extensive state surveillance programme, which critics say violate Uighur human rights. China says such measures are necessary to combat separatism and terrorism

  • Uighurs have been detained at camps where allegations of torture, forced labour and sexual abuse have emerged. China has denied these claims saying the camps are "re-education" facilities aimed at uplifting Uighurs from poverty

Read more: Who are the Uighurs?

You may also be interested in...

Recommended Stories

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • 'Gun control laws do not work': Former NYPD Lt. on Biden's calls for assault weapons ban

    Darrin Porcher, former NYPD lieutenant and law enforcement professor, calls for enforcement of current laws rather than pushing for gun control.

  • Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

    At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report

    The transition towards green energy imperils oil-producing states that have lagged in diversifying their economies, United Kingdom-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft warned in a report on Thursday. "Algeria, Iraq and Nigeria will be among the first casualties of a slow-motion wave of political instability that will engulf an array of oil producing countries over the next 3-20 years as the energy transition takes hold," it said. "With the move away from fossil fuels accelerating, and COVID-19 levelling out any gains oil made over recent years ... time is running out for a number of countries that have failed to diversify their economies away from exporting fossil fuels."

  • Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

    The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. The man accused of opening fire on three massage businesses in the Atlanta area bought his gun just hours before the attack — no waiting required. In the wake of the shootings, which together left 18 people dead, President Joe Biden renewed calls for stronger gun laws — including banning assault weapons and expanding background checks.

  • SFUSD VP apologizes for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans

    San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins' apologized for her offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans as multiple board members called for her resignation.

  • Everything coming to - and leaving - Netflix in April

    Get ready for new seasons of "The Circle" and "Prank Encounters," as well as the premiere of new original series "Shadow and Bone."

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Searchers recovered at least 15 charred bodies after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Trump foe Megan Rapinoe finally went 'to the f---ing White House' to discuss the USWNT's equal pay fight

    Rapinoe and Purce met with the president to discuss the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit, which has served as a rallying cry for women across the country.

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • The Latest: Johnson holds on to win beat Long in Match Play

    Top seed Dustin Johnson closed out a long day at the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Adam Long in 18 holes. Justin Thomas at No. 2 was the only player among the top 4 seeds to lose Wednesday on the first day of group play. Matt Kuchar built a 5-up lead and held on to beat him on the 16th hole.