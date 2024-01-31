H&M Group posts fourth quarter profit, appoints new chief executive

The logo of the clothing chain H&M hangs above the entrance of a store in Berlin. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

The Swedish fast fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz on Wednesday reported a return to profitability for the fourth quarter, as costs and expenses declined and sales rose.

In addition, the group has appointed Daniel Erver as new chief executive officer.

For three-month period, the company reported a net profit of SEK 1.576 billion ($151.5 million) or SEK 0.97 per share, compared with a loss of SEK 864 million or SEK 0.53 per share, posted for the same period a year ago.

Earnings after financial items stood at SEK 3.916 billion as against last year's SEK 463 million. Operating profit surged to SEK 4.332 billion from SEK 821 million last year.

Cost of goods sold moved down to SEK 28.993 billion from last year's SEK 31.329 billion. Selling expenses were SEK 26.304 billion, down from previous year's SEK 26.431 billion.

Administrative expenses also declined to SEK 3.010 billion from SEK 3.583 billion in 2022. Sales were SEK 62.650 billion, up from previous year's SEK 62.433 billion.

The group said that it will pay an annual dividend of SEK 6.50 per share. Effective from today, the company has appointed Daniel Erver, responsible for the brand H&M, as new CEO of the group to succeed, Helena Helmersson who has decided to step down and leave the group.

Erver has worked within the company for 18 years in various roles, most recently as head of H&M, which is the largest brand within the group. Erver, who takes over as CEO, will continue to be operationally responsible for H&M, which means that no successor to Erver as head of H&M will be appointed.