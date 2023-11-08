H&M to reopen two stores in Kyiv

Swedish fashion giant H&M will reopen two stores in Kyiv on Nov. 9, after closing them at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Forbes Ukraine reported on Nov. 8.

The company announced plans in August 2023 that it would begin reopening stores in Ukraine from November.

"In close dialogue with partners and authorities," the company plans to "gradually reopen" more stores in the country from November, H&M Group said in a press release on Aug. 24.

The company told Forbes the first stores are set to open in the shopping centers Lavina Mall and Respublika Park.

The Lavina Mall outlet will be almost 3,000 square meters and stocked with clothing, accessories, and home goods, and will include clothes that were in stock at the time of the closure.

The mall was the location for the first H&M store in Ukraine. Its opening day in 2018 saw 100,000 visitors, "an absolute record for both the Swedish brand and the Ukrainian market," according to the mall.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 15 that his ministry is working to bring back global brands like H&M, IKEA and Zara, which ceased operations in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion started.

"I believe that the more international businesses work here (in Ukraine), the more confidence in victory it will add," Kuleba said.

