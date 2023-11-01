H&M to reopen its Ukraine stores in November — Foreign Ministry

H&M is one of the most popular clothing retailers in Ukraine

Swedish apparel multinational H&M will reopen its stores in Ukraine in November, having shuttered them at the very onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced via Telegram on Nov. 1.

“This week, our diplomats in Stockholm received the final confirmation that affected H&M branches in Ukraine, which were closed due to the full-scale Russian invasion, will begin to re-open in November of this year,” the message reads.

The ministry stressed that the return of major international companies, including H&M, IKEA, and others, constitutes one of Ukraine's diplomatic goals and is one of the most awaited decisions by Ukrainians.

"It is also a signal of confidence in Ukraine's victory and reliability of partnership with our country," the message added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented that "the return of IKEA is actively underway, and I hope that there will be good news in this regard soon."

Following H&M's lead, Spanish group Inditex, which operates Zara, Bershka, Stradivarius, P&B, and Massimo Dutti brand stores, may also reopen its Ukrainian branches.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine