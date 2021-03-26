H&M vanishes from Chinese ride-hailing app Didi after Xinjiang backlash

FILE PHOTO: H&M logo is seen on one of the Swedish retailer's shops
Josh Horwitz
·1 min read

By Josh Horwitz

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's top ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing has dropped H&M from its listings, joining a backlash over comments made by the Swedish fashion retailer last year about labour conditions in Xinjiang province.

Search results for the clothing store chain in the app for all of China's major cities yielded no results on Friday.

Didi Chuxing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

H&M faced an unexpected public backlash in China this week when social media users in the country suddenly circulated a statement the company made in 2020 announcing it would no longer source cotton from China's Xinjiang province due to difficulties to conduct credible due diligence in the region and after media and human rights' groups reported the use of forced labour in Xinjiang.

H&M said at the time it was deeply concerned by the reports.

Human Rights organizations have accused authorities in the western region of detaining Uighur Muslims in camps, where they undergo forced labour and ideological indoctrination.

Beijing routinely denies the accusations and describes the camps in question as vocational training centres which help combat religious extremism.

The public backlash against H&M caused e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, shopping app Meituan, and the maps app for search engine Baidu Inc, to each remove the Swedish retailer from their listings.

Since the initial backlash against H&M, other overseas brands including Burberry Group PLC, Nike Inc, and Adidas AG have also faced an online blowback for making similar statements regarding their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • WeWork attempts to go public again, this time through a SPAC

    Nearly two years after its attempted initial public offering of shares disintegrated, WeWork will go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, according to reports. WeWork is merging with BowX Acquisition, a SPAC, in a transaction that would value the embattled communal office-space company at $9 billion plus debt, according to The Wall Street Journal. WeWork would also raise $1.3 billion, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • China branch of cotton trade body finds no forced labour in Xinjiang

    The China branch of the cotton trade body Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) said on Friday it had not found signs of forced labour related to cotton production in Xinjiang. The comments come as a number of overseas retailers face a public backlash from Chinese consumers who circulated statements from the brands on social media announcing they will cease sourcing from Xinjiang.

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday. The German group said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • China’s Green Campaign Leaves Metals Braced for More Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s heavy-industry heartlands are steeling for tougher measures to tackle smog and slash carbon emissions after high-profile crackdowns and a ramp-up in President Xi Jinping’s green rhetoric.Metals have rocketed higher -- with some markets now at the highest in a decade -- on signs that a more centralized push to rein in pollution and target profligate energy use will curb production. Recent crackdowns in major hubs for aluminum and steel point to a stiffer approach to those flouting rules, even after the government unveiled more moderate environmental goals than expected in its latest Five-Year Plan.“It’s the start of a battle between competing interests,” Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said by phone. “The Five-Year Plan outlined a very business-as-usual model, but there is clearly a push from many other important actors for more meaningful progress on emissions.”China’s construction-heavy comeback from the pandemic drove up emissions in 2020. Now, policy makers have to thread between the need to meet a growth target of more than 6%, while paying heed to leadership calls for cleaner development. For metals, that puts decades of supply growth at risk.Concerns are already feeding through to markets. Steel coil, used in everything from fridges to cars, is at the highest since 2008. Aluminum futures in Shanghai are near the highest in a decade, while zinc’s at an almost two-year high. At the same time, iron ore has slumped on concerns production curbs at steel plants will hurt demand for the raw material.Energy HungryMetals production is an energy-intensive process. Steel accounts for 15% of China’s carbon emissions, the biggest chunk among manufacturers, with the bulk of pollution generated in high-temperature furnaces where iron ore is melted with coal. Aluminum accounts for 3.6%, largely because of its heavy reliance on coal stations to power its refineries.China’s environment minister personally led a swoop on the steel city of Tangshan, responsible for 14% of national production, this month. His team’s discovery that multiple plants were flouting curbs and faking records was swiftly followed by the extension of restrictions through the rest of this year.In Inner Mongolia, authorities have set their sights on a series of targets affecting multiple industries including aluminum and zinc after the autonomous region was upbraided by President Xi for using too much energy. U.S. aluminum supplier Alcoa Corp. sees curbs as a “game-changer” for the industry that’s struggled with years of supply gluts.Read more: Xi’s green drive heralds speedy end to aluminum’s era of plentyThe more bullish next step would be a widening of the campaign against dirty industries that caps supply more broadly across the country. There’s already signs that no target will be too big. Aluminum Corp. of China, the world’s top producer, was specifically called out by authorities for insufficient controls.“China’s green push is adding fuel to the commodity rally amid the global recovery from the pandemic,” Zhu Yi, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence said by phone. “It is going to slow down output growth of its giant metals market, and shift into high-value added products. Both of which will lead to increases in prices.”Restriction RisksStill, there’s a risk of less bullish outcomes if the current wave of restrictions prove localized or ineffective. And plants elsewhere in the country could simply ramp up output to offset the targeted areas, potentially handing more clout to larger, state-owned producers.China’s steel production has surged to a record despite a multiyear push to rein in excess capacity. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. expects output to rise this year in part due to expectations that the global economic recovery will boost demand.“We remain skeptical as to the level of adherence and expect steelmakers outside of Tangshan to make up for any supply shortfalls,” Malan Wu, research director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

    Germany's third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday. The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany has jumped in recent weeks, driven by a more transmissible variant of the virus known as B117 and first steps to ease some lockdown restrictions. "There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves," Lothar Wieler said, as he urged people to stay at home over Easter.

  • Chinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: Report

    The Swedish multinational clothing retailer H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTC: HMRZF) has come under attack by the Chinese government in connection to a statement on the company’s website about its decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang following reports of forced labor from the region. What Happened: According to a New York Times report, H&M posted a statement on its website last September stating the company was “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination of ethno-religious minorities” in Xinjiang, adding it would no longer procure cotton from the region. The H&M statement alluded to the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, who have been the subject of increased persecution by the Chinese government, with some human rights organizations equating Chinese policies against this demographic with genocide. Although the statement was posted months ago, it has suddenly sparked a furor within the Chinese government. The People’s Liberation Army used its Weibo social media account to denounce H&M as “ignorant and arrogant” and the Communist Youth League (CYL), an organization within the ruling Communist Party, also went on Weibo to berate H&M for “finding faults with Xinjiang cotton.” “Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking!” the CYL said in a post. Four Chinese e-commerce sites — Jingdong, Pinduoduo, Taobao and Tmall — have abruptly removed H&M merchandise from their respective platforms. China represents H&M’s fourth-largest market and accounted for 5.2% of its 2020 sales. Related Link: Airbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China What Happens Next: H&M China sought to do damage control with a Weibo posting that insisted the parent company did not “represent any political position,” adding its cotton is sourced from third parties and not directly from regional suppliers. “H&M Group respects Chinese consumers as always,” the company said. “We are committed to long-term investment and development in China.” According to the non-governmental agency ChinaAid, up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities have been imprisoned, tortured and enslaved in Xinjiang and are being forced to manufacture goods for multinational retailers.In March 2020, the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued a report that identified companies suspected of profiting from Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, including Adidas ADR (OTC: ADDYY), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Very few multinational corporations have spoken openly about the treatment of China’s Uyghur population, but this month two prominent companies found themselves directly addressing the issue of China’s treatment of its Uyghur population. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) severed ties with Chinese component supplier Ofilm Group Co. over its alleged role in Xinjiang’s forced labor camps. And earlier today, the Washington Post reported Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) disrupted a China-based espionage campaign that attempted to spy on Uyghur Muslim journalists, dissidents and activists living in the U.S. and other countries. Update: Campbell said in a statement to Benzinga after the publication of this story that it no longer sources any ingredients from the Xinjiang region. "Former Campbell subsidiaries in the Asia-Pacific region previously sourced a small amount of ingredients from Xinjiang. We divested those operations in 2019," the company said. Related Link: Musk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China (Photo courtesy MediaPhoto.org / Wikimedia Commons.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLockheed And Northrop Grumman Receive Contracts For Missile Defense ProgramContainer Ship Runs Aground In Suez Canal, Blocking Waterway Traffic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • H&M removed from Chinese apps over Xinjiang cotton boycott

    H&M has been removed by major e-commerce and service apps in China after a Communist Party organization barraged it for a statement expressing "deep concern" over allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang’s cotton industry. In a country where consumers are increasingly accustomed to shopping online, the online attack could have a drastic impact on H&M's bottom lines. On Thursday morning, a search for "H&M" yielded zero results on e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo, Meituan's shop-listing app Dianping, map apps from Tencent and Baidu, among other major online platforms in China.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Mourners make Prague's Old Town Square into sombre memorial for coronavirus victims

    Prague residents laying flowers, scribbling names or mourning quietly have turned the Czech capital's medieval Old Town Square into an improvised memorial to the thousands of lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year. A civic group called "Million Moments for Democracy" sprayed 25,000 white crosses overnight on Monday on the cobble-stoned square, surrounded by gothic and baroque churches and Prague's famed Astronomical Clock, to commemorate victims of the pandemic in the past year -- and blame the government for missteps. The plan was to wash the crosses off that day, but Prague's city hall said it would let them stay until rain washes them off.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Exclusive: U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown - sources

    The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over the generals Feb. 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The move by the U.S. Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said. Myanmar's generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November.

  • Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after protesting new voter restrictions

    ‘Lies upon lies were told about our elections... and now this bill is before us’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’