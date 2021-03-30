H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the past few days. The rally comes as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.

Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% over the past three sessions to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during this period. The stocks have jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.

The operating performance of the two Chinese companies mentioned above speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.

Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.

“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”

Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.

Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe surged by the daily limit in early trading on Tuesday, while those of Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7%.

Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.

Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein

(Adds chart, updates prices.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth addresses father's abandonment, Black Hawk shootdown in new memoir

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth's discusses childhood poverty, losing her legs in combat, and becoming a U.S. Senator in her new memoir "Every Day is a Gift."

  • Facebook and Google Fund Subsea Cables to Link Singapore to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is funding two new transpacific subsea cables linking Singapore to the western coast of the U.S., with Alphabet Inc.’s Google also participating in one of the projects, intended to improve internet infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.Connecting Singapore to Indonesia and North America, the projects will be done in collaboration with local partners including XL Axiata Tbk PT and Singapore-based Keppel Corp. The pair of transpacific conduits, which Facebook says will expand capacity across the ocean by 70%, come in the wake of a similar project linking Hong Kong to the U.S. getting canceled in August following objections from the Trump administration.Read more: Google, Facebook Dump Hong Kong Cable After U.S. Security AlarmGoogle is supporting the Echo subsea cable, which it says will be the first to link Singapore directly to the U.S., with stops at Indonesia and Guam en route to Eureka, California. That fiber link is expected to be operational in 2023. Besides collaborating on Echo, Facebook’s other connection is called Bifrost, linking the Southeast-Asian city-state to the U.S. west coast over a span of 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles). It’s expected to be completed in 2024.The Menlo Park, California-based social-networking giant has a $1 billion data-center project in Singapore, one of its biggest investments in the Asia region, and says “Echo and Bifrost will provide important diverse subsea capacity to power Singapore’s digital growth and connectivity hub.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Post Sharp Gains; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Boosted by Xiaomi Electric Vehicle Partnership

    Australian shares climbed on Friday, lifted by miners and oil and gas explorers as commodity prices stabilized.

  • Chinese digital art mocks Western criticism of labour conditions in Xinjiang

    A digital illustration by a prominent Chinese propaganda artist mocking Western governments, media and businesses critical of labour conditions in Xinjiang has gone viral on China's social media. The digital art by the artist who goes by the name Wuheqilin, referring to a one-horned Chinese mythical beast, shows two figures with white pointed hoods interviewing a scarecrow in a field of cotton and Black slaves. Steadying the cross on which the scarecrow is held is a hooded figure wearing a Minneapolis police uniform, an apparent reference to the police officer who pressed his knee on the neck of a dying George Floyd last year.

  • U.S. Men's Soccer Team Fails to Qualify for 3rd-Straight Olympics: 'A Tragedy,' Coach Says

    The U.S. men's under-23 soccer team lost to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night

  • Oil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal blockage to OPEC+ supply policy

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and attention switched to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Ships were moving through the Suez Canal again on Tuesday after tugs refloated the giant Ever Given container carrier, which had been blocking a narrow section of the passage for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway. With the likelihood that the disruption will prove minimal, the market is turning its focus to Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia in Vienna, collectively known as OPEC+.

  • NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

    An upstate New York woman said Monday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect local flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior. (March 29)

  • Taiwan says no progress in BioNTech vaccine talks

    There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for its COVID-19 vaccine though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday. Taiwan complained last month that the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. BioNTech responded by saying it did plan on providing the vaccine.

  • J&J agrees to supply African Union with up to 400 million COVID shots

    J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to deliver 220 million doses of its single-dose shot. The deal comes after months of negotiations with the AU, which announced a provisional agreement in January to buy 270 million doses of vaccines from three drugmakers: J&J, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

  • Opinion: Eyes don't deceive, NCAA women's tournament doesn't get equal treatment

    As the NCAA struggles to contain the fallout from the inequities between the men's and women's tournaments, you need only look around the host cities.

  • Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church opens to public on Palm Sunday

    In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place. The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Ekblad out 12 weeks with fractured leg. How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Woman accuses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted kisses in 2017 visit

    Sherry Vill, 55, came forward Monday with allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave her an unwanted kiss while inside her home.

  • Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday, following a series of allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet. Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations:"I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country."He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.

  • New Yorkers age 30 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, and people 16 and over can get it next week

    The move puts New York ahead of President Joe Biden's push to have vaccines available to all adults in the US by May.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.