H&R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.29 per share and the market cap of $4 billion, H&R Block stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for H&R Block is shown in the chart below.


H&amp;R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
H&R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because H&R Block is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 0.68% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. H&R Block has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which is worse than 85% of the companies in Personal Services industry. The overall financial strength of H&R Block is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of H&R Block is poor. This is the debt and cash of H&R Block over the past years:

H&amp;R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
H&R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. H&R Block has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of $0.39 a share. Its operating margin is 15.81%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Personal Services industry. Overall, the profitability of H&R Block is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of H&R Block over the past years:

H&amp;R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
H&R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of H&R Block is -2.1%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Personal Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -32.1%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Personal Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, H&R Block's return on invested capital is 7.04, and its cost of capital is 3.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of H&R Block is shown below:

H&amp;R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
H&R Block Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

In conclusion, The stock of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Personal Services industry. To learn more about H&R Block stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures rise 150 points after March jobs report; regular trading closed for Good Friday

    U.S. stock-index futures trade higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected March jobs report. Cash trading is closed due to the Good Friday holiday, while futures closed at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Disney's 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' airs on Star Wars Day, May 4—here's how to watch it

    Disney's upcoming animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

    Capitol Police announced the loss of another officer and injuries to a second in a new attack after a 25-year-old man rammed his car into a barricade.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Suu Kyi may not be aware of Myanmar situation: lawyer

    Min Min Soe, who is representing the deposed leaders, said she was not able to inform them about what was happening outside and is not allowed to meet her clients in person.Their hearing was adjourned until April 12, Min Min Soe told reporters. Suu Kyi and Win Myint were arrested hours before the military's February 1 coup on several charges their allies say are fabricated.Her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court under the official secrets law, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.A conviction under the law can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs. Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny's prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

    Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

  • OnPolitics: The battle over 2024 has already started

    Biden has criticized efforts in Republican-led state legislatures, including Georgia's, to pass election bills making access to the ballot box more difficult.

  • Deliveroo's IPO flop may rattle tech hopefuls

    It could be a wakeup call for hopeful tech startups. Deliveroo is licking its wounds after a disastrous IPO. Its shares slumped around 30 percent on their debut Wednesday (March 31), and were still languishing at lows a day later. Market watchers say it could be confirmation that investors are growing wary of buying shares in firms that have yet to turn a profit. Because the food delivery app is not the only to struggle of late. A quarter of the top 20 equity listings this year are trading at or below their offer price. Polish e-commerce logistics firm InPost debuted strongly in Amsterdam, but is now 10% below its listing price. Cloud platform DigitalOcean sank 12% on its Wall Street debut last week. Chinese tech giant Baidu and video site Bilibili have both endured tepid listings. One analyst told Reuters the wind has turned on all tech stocks, saying investors are now keen on cheaper shares that should benefit from a global recovery. Market debuts by more traditional firms with a history of profits have fared better. UK shoemaker Dr Martens is up around a fifth on its listing price. German used-car platform AUTO1 is also well up. Hopeful firms are still lining up to do offerings, however. Dutch tech firm WeTransfer and Swedish payments company Klarna are both poised for European listings. And analysts say investors are still sitting on plenty of cash, keen to do deals. Even so, some may feel it's time to pause and assess, before committing their billions.