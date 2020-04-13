H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the twin analysts covering H&R GmbH KGaA, is for revenues of €595m in 2020, which would reflect a disturbing 45% reduction in H&R GmbH KGaA's sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of €0.28 per share this year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.35 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about H&R GmbH KGaA's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 11% to €6.25. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic H&R GmbH KGaA analyst has a price target of €7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €5.50. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 45%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.1% next year. It's pretty clear that H&R GmbH KGaA's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that H&R GmbH KGaA's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of H&R GmbH KGaA.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

