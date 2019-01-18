H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:2HRA): Time For A Financial Health Check

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:2HRA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €268m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 2HRA here.

How much cash does 2HRA generate through its operations?

2HRA’s debt levels surged from €103m to €159m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, 2HRA’s cash and short-term investments stands at €75m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, 2HRA has produced €11m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.8%, meaning that 2HRA’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 2HRA’s case, it is able to generate 0.068x cash from its debt capital.

Can 2HRA pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €217m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.73x. Generally, for Chemicals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does 2HRA face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 45%, 2HRA can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if 2HRA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 2HRA, the ratio of 5.27x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 2HRA’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although 2HRA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 2HRA has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research H&R GmbH KGaA to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

