H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) investors are sitting on a loss of 57% if they invested five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) share price is a whole 58% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, H&R GmbH KGaA actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 4.1% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, five years ago. Having said that, we might get a better idea of what's going on with the stock by looking at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 4.4% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how H&R GmbH KGaA has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at H&R GmbH KGaA's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that H&R GmbH KGaA shares lost 14% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 19%. What is more upsetting is the 9% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that H&R GmbH KGaA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

