H.R. McMaster was so worried Rudy Giuliani was a foreign agent that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited, book says

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's former national security advisor was worried that Giuliani was a foreign "influence agent."

That's according to the forthcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House."

H.R. McMaster was so concerned about Giuliani that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited Trump, the book said.

Donald Trump's one-time national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, was deeply concerned that former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was an agent of a foreign government and made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani paid Trump a visit.

That's according to "The Divider: Trump in the White House," by The New York Times' Peter Baker and The New Yorker's Susan Glasser, an advance copy of which was obtained by Insider.

McMaster served as Trump's national security advisor from February 2017 to March 2018. His rocky tenure was marked by frequent spats with Trump over the latter's capitulation to strongmen like Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said that although most "people think he loves Putin," Erdogan "is the one he loves." Indeed, the Turkish government shelled out millions of dollars to hire people close to Trump's orbit, including his first national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was criminally investigated for working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the 2016 campaign.

And according to "The Divider," McMaster, who succeeded Flynn as a national security advisor, told people he was "so concerned about Trump's friend Rudy Giuliani acting as an 'influence agent' on behalf of Turkish or other interests that he had a policy of making sure he was in the Oval Office whenever the former New York mayor visited."

It wouldn't be the first time Giuliani was suspected of being a foreign agent.

While working as Trump's personal defense attorney, Giuliani spearheaded a campaign to dig up dirt on the Bidens ahead of the 2020 US election. His efforts came under prosecutorial scrutiny in 2019 as investigators began examining whether he broke foreign lobbying laws.

Specifically, the Manhattan US attorney's office wanted to know if Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine were carried out solely in his capacity as Trump's lawyer or whether he was also working on behalf of foreign interests who believed they would benefit from Trump's reelection.

The investigation entered an aggressive new phase in April 2021 when FBI agents raided Giuliani's apartment, his office, and the home of Victoria Toensing, an associate of his in Washington, DC. They seized 18 of Giuliani's electronic devices and also seized devices belonging to his longtime personal assistant Jo Ann Zafonte.

The inquiry has appeared to wind down in the last few months, however, and The New York Times reported in August that the feds recently returned Giuliani's devices to him, a sign that he's unlikely to face criminal charges connected to his work in Ukraine.

But Giuliani's legal troubles aren't quite over. Georgia state prosecutors informed the former New York mayor last month that he's a target of a wide-ranging criminal investigation into Trump allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, one of seven battleground states that pushed Biden to victory.

Giuliani testified before a special grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation in mid-August.

