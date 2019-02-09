Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s (TSE:HRX) Most Important Factor To Consider

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Two important questions to ask before you buy Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through HRX’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Check out our latest analysis for Héroux-Devtek

What is free cash flow?

Héroux-Devtek generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Héroux-Devtek’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Héroux-Devtek also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 1.27% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Héroux-Devtek’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

TSX:HRX Net Worth February 9th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for Héroux-Devtek?

Does HRX’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 53%, ramping up from its current levels of CA$51m to CA$79m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, HRX’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 29% in the upcoming year, to 6.2% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Héroux-Devtek relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Héroux-Devtek to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is HRX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HRX is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Héroux-Devtek’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



