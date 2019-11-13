Was H&T Group plc's (LON:HAT) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

When H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how H&T Group performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see HAT has performed.

Commentary On HAT's Past Performance

HAT's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of UK£11m has increased by 9.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which HAT is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, H&T Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the GB Consumer Finance industry of 6.1%, indicating H&T Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for H&T Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.3% to 11%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 23% to 19% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

H&T Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While H&T Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research H&T Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

