H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of H2O Innovation (OTCPK:HEOFF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.94 per share and the market cap of $153.6 million, H2O Innovation stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for H2O Innovation is shown in the chart below.


H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because H2O Innovation is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 7.82% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. H2O Innovation has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks H2O Innovation's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of H2O Innovation over the past years:

H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. H2O Innovation has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $106.1 million and loss of $0.003 a share. Its operating margin is 5.44%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of H2O Innovation at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of H2O Innovation over the past years:

H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of H2O Innovation is -3.3%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 184.4%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, H2O Innovation's ROIC was 7.24, while its WACC came in at 8.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of H2O Innovation is shown below:

H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
H2O Innovation Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Overall, H2O Innovation (OTCPK:HEOFF, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about H2O Innovation stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Over half of UK now vaccinated, NHS figures show

    More than half of the UK's total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, new figures show. NHS data up to April 23 shows that of the 45,580,400 jabs given in the UK so far, 33,508,590 were first doses - a rise of 119,953 on the previous day. The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807, so the latest figures show that more than half the population have now had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Anyone aged 45 and over can still arrange their jab in England, as well as people who are clinically vulnerable or health and care workers.

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • Ghislaine Maxwell makes first US court appearance

    The socialite is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

  • Bodycam footage shows Virginia police shot man multiple times after mistaking phone for a gun

    Family says 32-year-old Isaiah Brown entered intensive care with ten gunshot wounds

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall

  • AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

    AOC told town hall she had expected a ‘much more conservative administration’

  • Three burning questions heading into North Carolina’s 2021 spring football game

    Tar Heels wrap up spring practice with 3 p.m. game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

  • Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Syria's oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters. The identity of the vessel was unclear, with Iran's al-Alam TV saying it was one of three Iranian oil tankers that had recently arrived at the Syrian oil terminal, while the semi-official news agency Tasnim denied it was Iranian. TankerTrackers said in a tweet that "the tanker seen burning today off the coast of Baniyas is not an Iranian vessel", but Beirut-registered.

  • Sadiq Khan under fire as cost of plan to move City Hall soars

    The cost of Sadiq Khan's plan to move City Hall to an east London exhibition centre increased by 70 per cent in just eight months, raising questions about the financial management of the project. The move will now require a one-off payment of £13.6 million. In July, the capital's Mayor told London Assembly members that the cost would be £8 million. It is a higher percentage increase than that seen in the Crossrail budget. Mr Khan has faced criticism from a cross-party group of London Assembly members, including the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, for a lack of transparency over the plan's finances. Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, accused Mr Khan of "trying to hide the ever-increasing costs", adding that "in the space of a few months, Khan has managed to increase the cost by over £5 million, and the move hasn't even started yet. There are serious questions to answer here". Caroline Pidgeon, the only Liberal Democrat assembly member, expressed similar dismay in a combative meeting with Mr Khan's advisers. She said: "We were previously told that you were absolutely confident in your estimates for the move costs and these were set to be about £8 million. The wording was that they were 'robust'. You were very confident about them." Despite the inflating initial costs, Mr Khan insisted the move will save money in the long run, pointing to the fact that the Greater London Authority would no longer have to pay rent on City Hall on the South Bank as the new building, called The Crystal and in the Royal Docks, is publicly owned.

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Seven deputies put on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina

    Car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes

  • Labour's Hartlepool candidate accused of 'desperate' approach over St George's cross posters

    Labour's candidate in the Hartlepool by-election has been accused of "desperate" tactics to win back "Red Wall" voters by handing out St George's cross flyers to put in their windows. Posters handed out late last week wished voters "Happy St George's Day from Dr Paul Williams and the Labour team". The flyers said: "Display this poster with pride in your window. Please enjoy St George's Day in a Covid-secure way, helping us all defeat the virus together." Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, who was campaigning in the seat, said: "This Metropolitan elite Labour party is insulting the intelligence of Northern voters by thinking that they will support Labour by just putting a St George's flag on a leaflet. This won't change the mind of voters about Labour's patriotism." Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party, which is standing a candidate in the by-election, described the leaflets as a "last desperate throw of the dice by Labour's Paul Williams". Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has been criticised by the Left for trying to move Labour in a more patriotic direction by focusing more on British values and the union flag. Former shadow cabinet ministers Clive Lewis and Richard Burgeon have warned that the plan risks alienating young and black and minority ethnic voters. However, some of the party's former MPs defended the strategy. Gareth Snell, the ex-MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, told The Guardian that people should realise how critical some of the issues were for some voters and that patriotism should not be conflated with xenophobia. "I don't think some of the criticism that came out... that suggested that this is just a move towards nationalism is fair at all because there is a clear and distinct difference between patriotism and nationalism," he said. "Clement Attlee and Denis Healey both wore uniforms and took pride in their country, and no one would consider them nationalists." The flyers inevitably drew comparison with the row at the Rochester by-election in 2014 when the Labour MP Emily Thornberry, now the shadow trade secretary, posted an image of a flag-draped house on Twitter with the caption: "Image from Rochester". Ms Thornberry was forced to quit the shadow Cabinet at the time and admitted she had "made a mistake" and apologised "if she had upset or insulted anybody". A Labour spokesman said: "Paul and the campaign team were proud to celebrate St George's Day and enjoyed a sunny day having lots of positive conversations with voters."

  • 10 Glowy, Ethereal Paper Lights That Aren't by Noguchi

    Nothing beats the iconic Akari light sculptures, but these come pretty darn close Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest