Haaland will help heal the pain of Native American dispossession, and she's not anti-job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frederick E. Hoxie, Opinion contributor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden’s nomination of Native American Rep. Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior initially received wide praise. It is heartening to imagine an American Indian in this position of public trust. But the controversy already surrounding her appointment suggests we should step back for a moment. What does her candidacy mean in the long, painful saga of American Indian history?

Haaland graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1994 amidst an unprecedented surge of Native people into higher education. In the 1960s only a handful of American Indians graduated from college each year. By the 1990s, that number had risen to more than 10,000. Similarly, when Haaland received her law degree in 2006, she joined an Indian bar that had risen from mere dozens in her parents’ generation to thousands in hers. Native people continue to be under-represented in American colleges and law schools. But their rising presence is undeniable, as is their fierce determination to reach the highest levels of American professional life.

Tribes cast their lot with America

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, exemplifies a unique Native version of American patriotism. Because Native Americans serve in the U.S. military at a higher rate than any other ethnic group, it is not surprising that Haaland grew up in a military family. But equally significant, her commitment to public service — in tribal governments and the New Mexico Democratic Party — reflects a long-standing tradition among Indian people.

From the nation’s founding, tribal leaders have cast their lot with the United States when the majority assured them that their efforts would serve America’s highest ideals. These leaders negotiated — and pledged to uphold — federal treaties that were imperfect but remain a cornerstone for legal protection and federal support.

Over the decades, Native leaders across North America spoke out whenever officials retreated from their promises. Those voices were often ignored, but the chorus never subsided. It resounded in council chambers, courtroom and public forums across the nation, echoing Dakota physician Charles Eastman’s declaration a century ago that “I am an Indian … Nevertheless, so long as I live, I am an American.”

Rep. Deb. Haaland on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Rep. Deb. Haaland on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

At Interior, Haaland will head an agency of 70,000 people, managing the nation’s public lands and national parks, and monitoring environments affecting fish and wildlife — and people. Coming from an energy-producing state, she understands the necessity of securing the nation’s industrial future. But she will also appreciate the complexity of her task in ways none of her predecessors could match.

Haaland will oversee Black Hills national forests seized from Native owners, Montana national parks carved from Native homelands, Arizona copper depositsds lying beneath sacred and fragile landscapes, and Alaskan wildlife environments that have long been disrupted and exploited. Global conditions will require Haaland to address our energy needs, but her unique background enables her to look out for all her constituents in that process.

Now more than ever: Amid coronavirus hard times, U.S. government must honor its commitments to Native Americans

Perhaps most important, Haaland will heal some of the pain arising from Native dispossession. Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs bears the legacy of forced removals from tribal homelands, settler assaults on tribal lands, violations of tribal religions and an unconscionable campaign to “assimilate” Indian people by “killing” their indigenous identities.

Haaland cannot rewrite the past. But she can provide an example of humane leadership to deter the government from continuing the cyclical neglect of Native American people.

Cruel historical irony in opposition

Haaland’s opponents have fired their opening salvos. A letter from 15 Republican representatives characterized her as a “threat to working men and women” who would end up “killing” the oil and gas industry. Montana Sen. Steve Daines added that the congresswoman’s “radical” views were dangerous. Her enemies have cast Haaland and her supporters as incorrigible villains, stereotypically poised to attack a wagon train of working folk.

Let’s get real. There is a cruel historical irony in political opposition to a Native American public servant determined to protect public lands and our inherited public spaces. Haaland may hold positions the oil and gas industry opposes, but her career demonstrates that she is anything but a radical job killer — as demonstrated by her support for the economic benefits of expanded wind power.

Native American museum director: Columbus was far from the first to discover America

Haaland’s biography reveals how profoundly 21st century American Indians have integrated into the fabric of our national life. With this appointment she becomes emblematic of our vibrant multiracial democracy.

Nearly 200 years ago, Choctaw lawyer James McDonald declared that America’s commitment to fair dealing inspired him to believe there could be a place in the nation’s future for Indian people. “The theory of your government is justice and good faith to all men,” he wrote in 1823. “Impressed with that persuasion,” he added, “we are confident our rights will be preserved.”

Justice and good faith have always been the common ground where Native peoples and other Americans have met. In the past, that common ground has too often been expropriated. Deb Haaland’s nomination offers an opportunity for all Americans to reclaim it.

Fred Hoxie is Professor Emeritus of History, Law and American Indian Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He was a founding trustee of the National Museum of the American Indian and editor of the Oxford Handbook of American Indian History.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's choice of Haaland for Secretary of Interior is the right move

Recommended Stories

  • Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

    Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledges. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.

  • Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country's Obama moment

    For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. News of her historic nomination electrified Indian Country. Tribal leaders and organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she’ll lead the agency that has broad oversight over Native American affairs and energy development.

  • A Coast Guard crew seized $82 million worth of cocaine while on patrol in the Caribbean

    The U.S. Coast Guard said one of its crews seized nearly $82 million worth of cocaine while on a recent patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • Biden news - Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Gillian Anderson To Star As Eleanor Roosevelt In ‘The First Lady’ Showtime Limited Series

    Coming off playing a renowned 20th century British political figure, Margaret Thatcher, Gillian Anderson is taking on an American 20th century political icon, Eleanor Roosevelt. Anderson is set as the co-lead opposite Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer in The First Lady (working title), Showtime’s anthology executive produced by Davis and directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier, from Lionsgate TV and […]

  • Pointless infighting among progressives is becoming exhausting and harmful

    Progressives still hold grudges against each other after a contentious primary season one year ago. This is slowing down the progress they hope for.

  • Food giveaway provides for thousands in storm recovery

    SAVE THIS LIST! More places are offering help to families still trying to recover from outages.

  • FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after engine failure, debris drop over Colorado

    The order comes a day after United flight 328 had to make an emergency landing in Denver after its right engine blew apart after takeoff.

  • Cherokee chief: Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name

    It is time for Jeep to stop using the Cherokee Nation's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs, the chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe said. Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said in a statement first reported by Car & Driver magazine that he believes corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names, images and mascots as nicknames or on their products. “I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said.

  • Cancer death rates will fall despite Covid, study shows

    Cancer death rates will fall this year despite warnings that the Covid pandemic has brought treatments to a "screeching halt", a study has predicted. Researchers forecast that there will be some 176,000 deaths from 10 major cancers in the UK by the end of the year, with rates falling overall. The scientists said their findings correspond to death rates of 114 per 100,000 men, which is down 7.5% since 2015, and 89 per 100,000 women - down 4.5% from then. The paper, published in the Annals of Oncology journal, focused on cancer of the stomach, intestines, pancreas, lung, breast, uterus (including cervix), ovary, prostate and bladder, and leukaemias for men and women. Researchers predicted that some 69,000 cancer deaths will be avoided in the UK this year. But figures suggested there has been no overall fall in pancreatic cancer death rates, and that lung cancer death rates in women in the UK are higher than those in EU countries. It is the eleventh year in a row the researchers, led by Professor Carlo La Vecchia, at the University of Milan (Italy), have published their predictions, using data on deaths from the World Health Organisation and Eurostat databases from 1970 to 2015. The team analysed cancer death rates in the EU 27 member states as a whole and added the UK in order to be able to compare with the years before Brexit.

  • Engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777-220

    Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire. On Saturday, flight UA328 had been headed from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Bolsonaro popularity tumbles in Brazil, shows CNT poll

    Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating slumped to 32.9% in February, from 41.2% in October, according to a poll published on Monday by transport association CNT. The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and so partially includes reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The poll showed the Bolsonaro government's bad/terrible negative rating has jumped to 35.5% from 27.2% in October, while disapproval of his personal performance as president has risen to 51.4% from 43.2%.

  • GOP to open community centers to reach out to Black voters in battleground states

    The Republican National Committee has committed to spending $2 million on the outreach centers that officials say they plan to begin opening as early as this spring.

  • Joey Barton named new Bristol Rovers manager

    Barton replaces Paul Tisdale with the Pirates.

  • India's richest family is planning to build the world's largest zoo, and the 280-acre project has already sparked a protest by animal activists

    Activists protested the Ambanis' acquisition of two black panthers from a state-run zoo.

  • Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements

    Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old Zionist organization that acquires land, plants trees and carries out development projects in the Holy Land. The debate has drawn attention to the fact that the KKL, which owns more than a tenth of all the land in Israel, has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law. A separate New York-based organization, also known as the Jewish National Fund, does not take a position on the settlements and mostly operates within Israel.

  • Editorial: The price of underestimating COVID: 500,000 dead

    A year ago, the experts thought the worst-case scenario for COVID-19 was 240,000 deaths in the U.S. That wasn't the only way that we underestimated this virus.

  • Gina Carano: Mandalorian star accuses Disney and Lucasfilm of 'bullying'

    Former Mandalorian star hits back after being dropped from Star Wars series over controversial post.

  • PGA Tour journeyman Max Homa fought back tears during emotional interview after his incredible win at the Genesis Invitational

    Max Homa said he fell in love with golf watching the best players in the world take on Riviera. On Sunday, he proved he was one of them.