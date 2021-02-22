Haaland will help heal the pain of Native American dispossession, and she's not anti-job

President Joe Biden’s nomination of Native American Rep. Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior initially received wide praise. It is heartening to imagine an American Indian in this position of public trust. But the controversy already surrounding her appointment suggests we should step back for a moment. What does her candidacy mean in the long, painful saga of American Indian history?

Haaland graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1994 amidst an unprecedented surge of Native people into higher education. In the 1960s only a handful of American Indians graduated from college each year. By the 1990s, that number had risen to more than 10,000. Similarly, when Haaland received her law degree in 2006, she joined an Indian bar that had risen from mere dozens in her parents’ generation to thousands in hers. Native people continue to be under-represented in American colleges and law schools. But their rising presence is undeniable, as is their fierce determination to reach the highest levels of American professional life.

Tribes cast their lot with America

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, exemplifies a unique Native version of American patriotism. Because Native Americans serve in the U.S. military at a higher rate than any other ethnic group, it is not surprising that Haaland grew up in a military family. But equally significant, her commitment to public service — in tribal governments and the New Mexico Democratic Party — reflects a long-standing tradition among Indian people.

From the nation’s founding, tribal leaders have cast their lot with the United States when the majority assured them that their efforts would serve America’s highest ideals. These leaders negotiated — and pledged to uphold — federal treaties that were imperfect but remain a cornerstone for legal protection and federal support.

Over the decades, Native leaders across North America spoke out whenever officials retreated from their promises. Those voices were often ignored, but the chorus never subsided. It resounded in council chambers, courtroom and public forums across the nation, echoing Dakota physician Charles Eastman’s declaration a century ago that “I am an Indian … Nevertheless, so long as I live, I am an American.”

Story continues

Rep. Deb. Haaland on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

At Interior, Haaland will head an agency of 70,000 people, managing the nation’s public lands and national parks, and monitoring environments affecting fish and wildlife — and people. Coming from an energy-producing state, she understands the necessity of securing the nation’s industrial future. But she will also appreciate the complexity of her task in ways none of her predecessors could match.

Haaland will oversee Black Hills national forests seized from Native owners, Montana national parks carved from Native homelands, Arizona copper depositsds lying beneath sacred and fragile landscapes, and Alaskan wildlife environments that have long been disrupted and exploited. Global conditions will require Haaland to address our energy needs, but her unique background enables her to look out for all her constituents in that process.

Now more than ever: Amid coronavirus hard times, U.S. government must honor its commitments to Native Americans

Perhaps most important, Haaland will heal some of the pain arising from Native dispossession. Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs bears the legacy of forced removals from tribal homelands, settler assaults on tribal lands, violations of tribal religions and an unconscionable campaign to “assimilate” Indian people by “killing” their indigenous identities.

Haaland cannot rewrite the past. But she can provide an example of humane leadership to deter the government from continuing the cyclical neglect of Native American people.

Cruel historical irony in opposition

Haaland’s opponents have fired their opening salvos. A letter from 15 Republican representatives characterized her as a “threat to working men and women” who would end up “killing” the oil and gas industry. Montana Sen. Steve Daines added that the congresswoman’s “radical” views were dangerous. Her enemies have cast Haaland and her supporters as incorrigible villains, stereotypically poised to attack a wagon train of working folk.

Let’s get real. There is a cruel historical irony in political opposition to a Native American public servant determined to protect public lands and our inherited public spaces. Haaland may hold positions the oil and gas industry opposes, but her career demonstrates that she is anything but a radical job killer — as demonstrated by her support for the economic benefits of expanded wind power.

Native American museum director: Columbus was far from the first to discover America

Haaland’s biography reveals how profoundly 21st century American Indians have integrated into the fabric of our national life. With this appointment she becomes emblematic of our vibrant multiracial democracy.

Nearly 200 years ago, Choctaw lawyer James McDonald declared that America’s commitment to fair dealing inspired him to believe there could be a place in the nation’s future for Indian people. “The theory of your government is justice and good faith to all men,” he wrote in 1823. “Impressed with that persuasion,” he added, “we are confident our rights will be preserved.”

Justice and good faith have always been the common ground where Native peoples and other Americans have met. In the past, that common ground has too often been expropriated. Deb Haaland’s nomination offers an opportunity for all Americans to reclaim it.

Fred Hoxie is Professor Emeritus of History, Law and American Indian Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He was a founding trustee of the National Museum of the American Indian and editor of the Oxford Handbook of American Indian History.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's choice of Haaland for Secretary of Interior is the right move