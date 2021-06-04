Haaland sends recommendation on Utah monuments to president

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah, but details on her decision were not released. A court filing Thursday, June 3, in a legal battle that began more than three years ago shows the Interior Department gave the report to President Biden on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRADY McCOMBS
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah, but details on her decision were not released.

The Interior Department gave her report to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to a court filing Thursday in a legal battle that began more than three years ago after Trump's decision.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys mentioned the report as part of a request for more time to address the judge's question about whether the legal battle has become a moot point.

Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz declined to provide any information about the report.

Haaland traveled to Utah in April to visit the monuments as she became the latest cabinet official to step into a public lands tug-of-war that has gone on for years.

Biden asked her to research whether the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante should be restored.

Native American tribes supported the creation of Bears Ears by President Barack Obama, but Republican state leaders opposed it. Grand Staircase is older but has long been a point of contention for conservative state leaders who consider both monuments U.S. government overreach.

Recommended Stories

  • It was a rallying cry for democracy. Now June 4 showcases China's tightening grip.

    As Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong, it has also restricted efforts to mark the anniversary of its military crackdown on June 4, 1989 — just as it has long done on the mainland.

  • Belarus plane hijacking snarls Biden's hopes to repair strained US-Russia relationship

    Biden is expected to confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin (center) over his stalwart backing of Europe's last dictator, Alexander Lukashenko (left). From left to right: Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesThe extraordinary May 23 interception of a Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and 132 other passengers over Minsk, the capital of Belarus, came at an awkward time for the U.S. and Russia. On June 16, Joe Biden a

  • Zach Wilson looking smooth and accurate during Jets on-field drills | Jets OTAs

    Jets QB Zach Wilson was looking sharp during OTAs today. Wilson had good zip and accuracy on his passes. Rookie OL Alijah Vera-Tucker showed off his blocking skills as well.

  • ‘Up is down and down is up.’ Report examines misinformation on Miami Spanish talk radio

    Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was inadvertently posted online before some people mentioned in it were given an opportunity to respond.

  • U.S. sends 1 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Korea -State Dept

    The United States is shipping one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday, one day after President Joe Biden laid out his plan to share vaccine doses globally. Reservations for the incoming U.S. doses -- nearly double the amount initially promised by Washington -- have already been taken, Seoul officials said earlier this week. Infections are decreasing in South Korea, which has so far administered enough doses to inoculate about 9% of its population, Reuters data show.

  • California extends ability for restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors, for delivery and to-go

    Through Dec. 31, restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will be able to continue to serve alcoholic drinks in areas like sidewalks and parking lots.

  • Italy reports 73 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,557 new cases

    Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968. Italy has registered 126,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 24 on Thursday.

  • Piers Morgan's Only Way to Stay in the News Is to Talk About Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan has found a really disgusting way to stay relevant by constantly criticizing Meghan Markle in the media. He’s already lost his job over the entire debacle, but he’s willing to double down on his hate campaign for anyone willing to listen. 60 Minutes Australia is the latest outlet to give him a sounding […]

  • Everything We Know About the Enola Holmes Sequel

    Netflix has announced a sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spinoff starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

  • Exclusive: JPMorgan freezes donations to Republicans who contested 2020 election

    JPMorgan Chase & Co will resume making political donations to U.S. lawmakers but will not give to Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory, according to an internal memo on Friday seen by Reuters. The bank was among many corporations that paused political giving following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots when supporters of former president Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the election. Just hours later, 147 Republicans, the vast majority of them in the House of Representatives, voted to overturn the Electoral College results which Trump falsely claimed were tainted by fraud.

  • U.S. prosecutors say retired judge should review Giuliani evidence

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they had reached an agreement with Rudy Giuliani on who should serve as the court-appointed "special master" tasked with reviewing evidence seized from the former Donald Trump lawyer in an April 28 raid. Federal prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in New York that they and Giuliani favored Barbara Jones, a retired judge, for the crucial role in the ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine.

  • Covid: White House defends Dr Fauci over lab leak emails

    The disease expert says emails about a theory Covid leaked from a China lab are being misconstrued.

  • Boaters rescue group hurling anti-gay abuse at them after their boat explodes

    Group was rescued by their intended victims when boat exploded into a ball of flame A group of young boaters hurling homophobic abuse towards another vessel flying gay pride flags on Washington state’s Lake Moses on Sunday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images It could be viewed as a dramatic demonstration of the concept of karma: a group of young boaters hurling homophobic abuse towards another vessel flying gay pride flags, then needing to be rescued by their intended victims when their ow

  • Calls grow for strike in Nicaragua after opposition leader detained

    A group representing Nicaraguan political prisoners and the mothers of those killed protesting President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian government called Thursday for a national strike after the house arrest of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro. Nicaraguan police stormed into Chamorro's home on Wednesday, dramatically escalating a political battle ahead of November elections in which veteran leftist Ortega is seeking to maintain his tight grip on power. "A national strike is better than a bullet," said Grethel Gomez, standing in front of Chamorro's house, where the family members of political prisoners came to show their solidarity with the 66-year-old detained politician.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporters raise $73K for charities

    Exclusive: “We want to show our support for Harry and Meghan,” Denese Carpenter, one of the organizers, tells theGrio. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adhere to the creed that “service is universal.” In the spirit of that mantra, their supporters—dubbed the Sussex Squad—raised over $73K for four charities in their honor.

  • Dozens of ‘underprepared’ hikers need help at Grand Canyon over Memorial Day weekend

    Temperatures at the canyon were above 100 degrees over the holiday weekend.

  • Former MLB executive says commissioner Bud Selig worked with teams to rig attendance figures after the steroid scandal

    Former Miami Marlins executive David Samson said MLB encouraged its teams to record tickets that were given away as tickets sold in the early 2000s.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema do not vote with GOP more

    President Joe Biden is stretching the facts when he suggests that two moderate Democrats in the Senate might be a reason why his legislative agenda, such as a sweeping voting rights bill, isn’t quickly getting done on Capitol Hill. In a Senate divided 50-50 where legislation effectively needs 60 votes to pass, Biden points to an obstacle that doesn't exist. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, actually “vote more with my Republican friends.”

  • These New Pop-Tarts Taste Exactly Like Banana Bread

    I tried all three new flavors so you don't have to.

  • Trump news – live: Former aide McGahn starts testifying to Congress after two year block by former president

    Follow here for the latest updates