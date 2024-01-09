Habeck says Germany can find 'clear words' on Gaza war

German Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, speaks at GUtech University, during an official visit to Oman. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck sees a special role for Berlin in dealing with the Gaza war in view of its close relations with Israel.

"Precisely because the Israeli public knows that Germany, that the Federal Government, has made a special promise of protection for Israel, which cannot be relativized, we can also find clear words," Habeck said on Tuesday during a visit to Muscat, the capital of the Gulf state of Oman.

In this context, he also referred to the current trips by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken through the region.

"Of course, we also talk to each other clearly out of solidarity," said Habeck.

Germany has insisted, for example, that humanitarian and medical care for the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip should be guaranteed and that there should be no famine.

"Israel must do this," he added.

