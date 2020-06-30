Haber Law Adds Associate Kristen E. Ferrer to Real Estate Team







MIAMI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law is pleased to announce the addition of Associate Kristen E. Ferrer to accommodate the firm's growing real estate and condominium practice areas. Ferrer's practice focuses on representation of community associations, real estate law, and commercial litigation.

In representing condominium and homeowners associations, Ferrer counsels clients on all aspects of community association matters, including collections and foreclosures, elections, vendor and service provider agreements, arbitration disputes, and enforcement of governing documents and applicable Florida Statutes, Codes and Regulations. She also works closely with and provides legal support and advice to boards of directors and managers. Additionally, Ferrer represents buyers, sellers, and private lenders and has acted as the settlement agent in numerous residential real estate transactions. Ferrer is also experienced in dissolution of marriage and child custody matters and has represented clients in probate proceedings, contract disputes, asset and stock purchase transactions, and corporate formation.

"Kristen is a valuable addition to the Firm and our accomplished condominium and real estate teams," said Managing and Founding Shareholder, David B. Haber. "Her expertise is a key component in continuing to build upon our successful and growing workload."

Ferrer attended the University of Central Florida for her undergraduate studies and received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Corrections with a minor in Sociology in 2012. After college, Ferrer returned to Miami to attend the University of Miami School of Law and received her Juris Doctor in 2015.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 14-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

