Habersham County man arrested, charged with mail theft in several North Georgia counties

A Habersham County man was arrested and charged with mail theft stemming back to a litany of incidents in the summer of 2020.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Beasley, 29, of Clarkesville, stole mail from several counties across North Georgia.

Beasley was charged with 30 counts of theft by taking. Authorities say the thefts happened in different North Georgia counties between July 1 and Aug. 25, 2020.

The mail stolen in Hall County all came from residences in the northern part of the county, mainly in the Clermont and Murrayville areas.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received their portion of the evidence in the case on Aug. 31, 2020, when the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office turned over mail believed to have been stolen from Hall County residents, according to officials.

After deputies sorted through the stolen mail and obtained warrants for Beasley’s arrest, the mail was returned to the United States Postal Service for redistribution.

Beasley remains in the Hall County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a bond of $19,500.

