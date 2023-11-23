Habitat to break ground on ReStore shop in Port Clinton

OAK HARBOR - This spring, Ottawa and Sandusky county residents will have a new resource for donating and purchasing new and like-new building materials, appliances, furniture and home goods.

Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County will soon break ground on a 10,000-square-foot ReStore shop in Port Clinton. The organization is partnering with Habitat for Humanity in Sandusky County to collect gently used merchandise for the store.

Debi Heiks, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County, has announced that a ReStore shop will be constructed in Port Clinton.

ReStore shops serve two purposes. By providing an outlet to upcycle gently used merchandise or surplus building supplies, the stores keep waste out of landfills and provide reasonably-priced merchandise to local residents. The donated merchandise is sold at a discount to the public — including homeowners, landlords, contractors and interior designers — who may find great deals on expensive products such as light fixtures, refrigerators or kitchen cabinets, depending on donations.

New ReStore to be built in Port Clinton Shopping Center

The Habitat ReStore will be built in the Port Clinton Plaza Shopping Center near Bassett’s Hardware and City Market. If the weather holds, construction will begin soon, and the ReStore will open in spring or summer 2024.

Thanks to an Ohio EPA grant which provided 75% of the funds, Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County purchased a truck that will pick up donations in Ottawa County and Sandusky County.

“We’ll also have the truck at the Sandusky County Habitat on certain dates for drop-offs,” said Debi Heiks, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County. “We’re collecting any type of building materials and will take furniture, appliances and home décor. We don’t accept clothing.”

The Port Clinton ReStore will reflect the unique character of the area by accepting donations of recreational equipment such as fishing gear.

Oak Harbor police donated bicycles

“The Oak Harbor Police donated 14 bikes to us,” Heiks said. “We’ll sell fishing equipment and sporting goods because those kinds of things work well in our community.”

Most of the ReStore’s stock will vary with donations, but paint will always be available to purchase. The shop received a good start on its paint department when Color Haven in Fremont donated supplies when they closed.

Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County is looking to an exciting 2024. Plans include the construction of a ReStore shop in Port Clinton and the development of a Habitat subdivision in Oak Harbor.

“They donated everything they had — paint, shelving,” Heiks said. “Sandusky County Habitat Executive Director, Pam Kensler, connected us with Color Haven. One thing about the Habitat for Humanity affiliates, we all work together.”

The Habitat ReStore isn’t the only project on the horizon at Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County. Just this week, it launched the Critical Home Repairs program which provides repair services for home needs such as ramps, flooring, roofs and plumbing to lower-income residents over the age or 65 and those with a disability.

The Critical Home Repair program is funded through grants by Habitat Ohio, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, Ottawa County Community Foundation, Portage Resale and US Bank. Applications are now being accepted at habitatottawacounty.org, hfhoc@cros.net or 419-734-7074.

The organization is also in the process of building a Habitat subdivision, most likely in Oak Harbor, that will include 10 to 18 homes. Acquiring suitable homes for Habitat projects can be difficult. Purchasing a large lot and dividing it into multiple parcels will provide ready building lots and create expediency in the construction process.

“Lots are no longer easy to find, and they are no longer inexpensive,” Heiks said. “We’ve gone from one person building one home to building a subdivision.”

