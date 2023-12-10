Habitat for Humanity is helping metro Phoenix seniors stay in their homes

Loretta Brewer in her south Phoenix home where she has lived since 1954 on Dec. 3, 2023. Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program provided Brewer with a walk-in shower and flooring repairs to allow her to continue living in the home safely.

Loretta Brewer didn't have hot water in her south Phoenix home, and the bathroom floor was damaged, making her fall from the bathtub worse.

The 76-year-old grew up in the home built by her dad, and she couldn't afford to move or fix it up.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona's Aging in Place program helped her by providing home repairs and community services to make her home safe so she can keep living there. It's a much-needed program as 10,000 Americans turn 65 daily, and many can't afford to move into senior care homes.

Alex McEachern, special project manager for Habitat, said they tore out the bathtub, installed a new shower and did a full bathroom remodel for Brewer.

"We go in and make a home accessible so homeowners can stay in their house for years longer," he said about the program for people 65 and older.

By 2030, one in five Americans will be 65 or older. Now, more than 19 million older adults are living in homes that need repairs or are unsafe.

Treva Brewer points to photos of her grandparents, Sammy and Maggie Brewer, who bough the south Phoenix home where she grew up and her mother has lived since 1954. Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program provided the Brewer's with a walk-in shower and flooring repairs to allow her mother Loretta to continue living in the home safely.

Habitat of Central Arizona received $7,500 from The Arizona Republic's 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign, which readers donated more than $1.6 million to fund. The money was used for the nonprofit's program to help disadvantaged older adults stay in their homes longer by providing home repairs that boost safety and functionality.

Debra Fabry Bradley, chief operating officer for Habitat of Central Phoenix, said the Aging in Place program has helped 51 people stay in their homes during the past year.

Habitat's mission is to provide safe and affordable housing, particularly for seniors, veterans and single parents. It is well-known for the affordable homes it builds with some sweat equity from the eventual owners.

It launched the Aging in Place in metro Phoenix six years ago to provide a safety net to a group at risk of losing their homes, said Fabry Bradley.

The program focuses on seniors who already own their own houses. Habitat has similar programs in other parts of the U.S.

"The program is incredibly popular," said J. David Smith, chief development officer of Habitat Central Arizona. "Our biggest challenge, of course, is funding."

Loretta Brewer (left) with her daughter Treva in the south Phoenix home where the family has lived since 1954 on Dec. 3, 2023. Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program provided Loretta with a walk-in shower and flooring repairs to allow her to continue living in the home safely.

The Valley's Aging in Place program currently has almost 300 applicants who need help with their homes.

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, based in Cottonwood, also received $7,500 from the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign to support home repairs for low-income families. Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona received $7,500 to support innovative housing solutions in Coconino County.

How the program works

Habitat offers a "holistic approach" to helping elderly metro Phoenix residents stay in their homes.

It first completes an assessment for homeowners with a health or human services consultant to learn about their daily activities, how they pay bills, clean their houses, communicate with others and run errands.

A second assessment by a Habitat construction manager looks at what needs to be done to fix their homes so they can stay in them.

The Aging in Place program can replace air conditioners and water heaters, install raised toilets, ramps and rails, secure locks, widen doorways and make other important home improvements. The maximum spent on each house is $15,000.

"It's really, really nice now," said Brewer, who is on disability, about her longtime home. "I needed a shower, and the bathroom bars are a blessing."

