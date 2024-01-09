Habitat for Humanity home shot at, burned on New Year’s Eve

CHARLES CITY — Habitat for Humanity is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after one of their homes in Charles City County was vandalized on New Year’s Eve.

Pictures show what appear to be damage from multiple shotgun blasts to windows and the vinyl siding of the house. A shed next to the house also had damage from a fire on one corner of the building, which melted the vinyl siding and charred the underlying wood.

The house is still under construction, and no one was in the house at the time.

Janet Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg, said a family who met the required volunteer hours to qualify for a Habitat home is set to move in in about 90 days, but that may be delayed. It will be the family’s first home.

“It’s just tragic because this is somebody’s home,” Green said. “We’re just heartbroken over this vandalism.”

Green estimated there was about $10,000 worth of damage to replace the vinyl siding on the house and the shed, as well as the windows and doors.

The same house, off of Wilcox Neck Road in Charles City County, was vandalized in a similar way in September, according to Green. It is one of four Habitat homes in the area, which are the first homes the Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg Habitat has built in the county. In her more than 20 years with Habitat, Green said she’s never had one of their houses be vandalized.

Last May, Habitat’s trailer of construction tools was stolen from the parking lot of its headquarters in Newport News. Police found the trailer about a mile away, but the tools, worth about $7,500, were gone.

Habitat is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the Charles City case. Tipsters can call 804-829-9265 and ask for Cpl. Crystal Roverson, or call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the cost of repairs can do so at habitatpgw.org/thepines.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com