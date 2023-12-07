Habitat for Humanity hosting 12 days of Christmas
Dec. 6—LIMA — In line with the holidays, Habitat for Humanity is hosting 12 Days of Christmas. The hope is to engage families and connect with the community. Manager Benji Bergstrand announced the events at the mayor's press conference Wednesday morning.
"Until Dec. 21, we are going to be having different promotions," Bergstrand said. "Today we are having a Christmas movie and free popcorn. Tomorrow, we are going to raffle off this Ohio State-themed Christmas tree — We will have Santa here and a Christmas Village with some outside vendors. We currently have a 50/50 raffle going on and a children's coloring contest. You name it, we are all about Christmas."
For more information visit www.habitatlima.org.