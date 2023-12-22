Habitat for Humanity house dedication in Aberdeen

Dec. 22—By John Coffren — john.coffren@baltsun.com

December 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held a dedication ceremony on Dec. 1 in Aberdeen for a home on S. Deen Avenue rehabbed by volunteers. The future homeowner is Yaraly Sanchez, a single mother of a teenage daughter, Yaireliz.

According to the organization, Sanchez moved to Maryland from Puerto Rico and lived in an apartment for 13 years. She was unable to afford a home and applied to Habitat Susquehanna's Homeownership Program two and a half years ago. During a 2022 Habitat home visit, which is part of the application process, ongoing leaks, holes and water issues not addressed by the maintenance staff at the apartment where she lived were documented.

Sanchez will be purchasing the home through a Habitat mortgage made affordable for her. As with all approved homebuyers, Sanchez had to go through a rigorous financial review process to ensure she was an eligible candidate. The eligibility criteria include demonstrating a housing need, showing an ability to make monthly mortgage payments, and willingness to partner with Habitat Susquehanna, according to a news release.

"Our dream was always to own our own house," said Sanchez when she first applied to the Homeownership Program. "I decided to choose Habitat because I want my own place to live. It's an amazing opportunity to have my own house and a better living environment for me and my daughter."

More than 1,700 volunteer hours were provided for the construction of this home, according to Michele Louderback, community engagement manager at Habitat Susquehanna. Of those, she said, longtime core volunteers of the organization worked over 700 hours, in addition to volunteering at two other build sites during that same time period. Core volunteers help on a regular basis, often weekly, and are the foundation of Habitat's volunteer program, Louderback said.

"We had individuals, groups, friends, and of course, Yaraly and Yaireliz, who all worked hard to transform this home," Louderback said in the release. "Our groups included businesses, churches, high school and college students, and a group from Aberdeen Proving Ground. We had a local neighborhood community association, a group of young professional leaders from the State of Maryland and a garden club. We had volunteers as young as 16 and volunteers who have been retired for many years."

At the dedication ceremony, attendees were invited to tour the home — the only opportunity the public has to see the work of Habitat's volunteers before the family moves in. Dedication ceremonies are held before homebuyers go to settlement, the release said.

"At the end of the day, a house provides shelter, but a home is where your heart resides," said Habitat Susquehanna's executive director, Yvonne Golczewski, in her remarks at the ceremony. "It is a place for refuge, security and making beautiful memories that last a lifetime. So, new beginnings. New memories. New home. Congratulations, Yaraly! Welcome home!"

The major sponsors for this house rehab project were Clark Properties, LLC; Faith Build donors; Harford County Government; and Maryland Affordable Housing Trust. Additional house sponsors were APGFCU, Chick-fil-A Aberdeen and Constant Friendship, Decisive Data Systems, Patricia and Richard Gilligan, Gutter Guys and Mountain Christian Church.

—

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—