Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County to build first home in Venice city limits

This model is a typical three-bedroom home built by Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County.

VENICE – Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County will build its first home within the Venice city limits, following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday to allow the nonprofit to spend $400,000 on the home.

That sum represents a little less than half of the $850,000 Habitat received from the September 2023 sale of a two-acre parcel to TI Investors of Revello Apartments LLC.

In contrast, Habitat paid $120,000 for slightly less than a quarter of an acre at 1316 Mango Ave., the site of the new home.

Council Member Ron Smith said he was surprised at the overall cost of the Habitat home.

“That took me aback a little bit,” he said. “Is the only thing unusual about this the lot price?”

Camryn Malaney, Habitat’s new director of construction, responded that typically land cost is between $10,000 and $15,000 – with most of the homes built either in South Venice or the city of North Port.

Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County CEO Christina McCauley added that in the past eight years, the nonprofit’s construction costs has gone up about $100,000 – and that’s with price breaks from suppliers, volunteer labor and the 300 hours of sweat equity that homeowners contribute.

“The cost of the home is never what our homeowners are going to pay,” McCauley said. “We take out a very very large silent second which then goes away at the end of their loan – that is where our fundraising department comes in and you’ll see us throwing galas and golf tournaments and things like that, so we have to work really hard to come up with the rest of that funding for each home.

“Right now our homes are costing us $260,000 to build and none of our homeowners are going to pay that,” she continued.

Habitat homeowners pay off their homes through a 30-year zero percent mortgage. Most of those are in the upper $100,000 range to lower $200,000 range, based on family size and income level.

The home in Venice will be a block-frame house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and roughly 1,500 square feet with a garage and a back yard.

“It’s truly a beautiful home that – we say all the time – that we would live in as the ones building it,” Malaney said.

This rendering shows the typical floor plan of a home built by Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County.

The sale on the lot is scheduled to close as soon as March 25. It typically takes between six and seven months after groundbreaking to complete Habitat home.

“We're excited to do this within city limits because obviously a giant portion of our donors do come from the city of Venice and I just think this will be something that will be really motivational and exciting for them to see it a little closer to where they’re at,” McCauley said. “It’s usually a little out of our price range to build within the city limits, so we’re just excited to have this opportunity to potentially move into a new area here.”

Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County was founded in 1992. The city deeded the two-acre lot to Habitat in 2014 but it could not be developed because of lack of infrastructure that was supposed to be supplied by the development of the adjacent commercial parcel, now being developed as the Mirasol Town Center.

Last March, the City Council gave Habitat permission to sell the land and created the partnership that allows the nonprofit to draw from those proceeds, providing it spent the money within city limits.

“I wasn't sure how you’d ever make that work,” Vice Mayor Jim Bolt said, alluding to the high property cost in Venice. “It’s in the city of Venice and I appreciate it.”

TI Investors of Revello Apartments is owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber, Ltd., which opened Treviso Grand, a 272-unit luxury apartment complex on the east side of Mirasol.

It bought 10 acres south of the Habitat parcel in November 2022 for $5 million and is building the 210-unit Revello at Mirasol apartment complex there.

Once it bought the two acres from Habitat, Zilber filed plans for a 24-unit Phase 2 extension of that development.

Michael King, director of residential investments for Zilber Residential Group said via email, “I’m glad that the proceeds have allowed them to advance their mission elsewhere in Venice.”

Low income homestead exemption approved

The council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing for an additional $50,000 Limited Income Senior Homestead Exemption for homeowners in the city who make less than $35,167 a year.

Earlier this year, Council Member Joan Farrell brought up the exemption after learning that Sarasota County and other municipalities had some form of the exemption.

The Town of Longboat Key adopted the full $50,000, the cities of Sarasota and North Port adopted a $25,000 exemption and Sarasota County a $5,000 exemption.

Venice to host four-hour ethics course

Mayor Nick Pachota asked for the training session to be scheduled after attending ethics training in Tallahassee by an attorney from the Florida League of Cities.

The course would also include an explanation of open government laws – training that technically all elected officials receive annually.

The need for that training became apparent after one council member submitted their ranking of choice for seats on the new Citizens Advisory Board then revised them after viewing other board members' rankings.

At the Feb. 13 meeting, when the council chose the advisory board, City Clerk Kelly Michaels had noted that no council members had seen who their colleagues had chosen. After the meeting, Micheaels learned that one member had indeed submitted new rankings after seeing others.

She informed the board of that in a Feb.14 email that prompted Pachota’s request.

“As a city who’s had unsuccessful lawsuits in the past with Sunshine Law violations and such, I just think it’s very important that all of us are on the same page,” Pachota said. “We struggle with ethics even when it comes to a simple citizen’s advisory board that’s advising the council unelected – it throws up a lot of red flags for me that this is something we really need to do in-house and make sure we all have the same sheet of music in front of us.”

Council Member Rachel Frank cited Michaels' email and said, “I take issue with that from a transparency ethics standpoint that one of my colleagues would wait to see how I vote, how I ranked and how I would vote on an issue based on submitted rankings for this new Citizens Advisory Board and they would take that into consideration and re-rank their own.”

