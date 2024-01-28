Habitat hurts: Volunteer says Canton chapter won't apologize, pay, for his injury at site

Marc Shirley of Plain Township, was injured while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and has been on a mission since last summer to get an apology and $796, his out-of-pocket expense after his insurance covered the rest of his $30,000 in medical bills.

PLAIN TWP. ‒ Marc Shirley's bulging right bicep is no longer a thing of beauty.

Not since last summer when he tore a tendon which holds the muscle in place. Not even after it was surgically repaired a couple months after he'd heard and felt it snap, as the 66-year-old volunteer tumbled to the ground at a Habitat for Humanity home build site.

"I can still use it, but it will never be the same," Shirley said, as he rolled up his shirt sleeve and pointed to it.

But that's not what hurts most.

Shirley said all he's ever wanted is an apology from someone at Canton's Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio Chapter for what he said was an unsafe work site and a check for $796.05.

That's what he spent out of pocket ― to the penny ― on his roughly $30,000 in medical bills, largely paid for by his health insurers.

He's got neither.

Marc Shirley, Habitat for Humanity dispute reaches epic proportions

After a half-year of push and pull between the nonprofit group and Shirley, the stalemate has reached epic proportions. Along the way, each accused the other of lying about conditions at the work site that day.

Shirley acknowledged that in signing up, volunteers like himself agree to a Habitat waiver of liability — though he said the legal document isn't exactly front and center.

Shirley has filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and with Habitat for Humanity International, to no avail. He's contacted a handful of attorneys; none took his case.

"I don't know who they have to answer to," said Shirley, who grew up in Plain Township and returned a few years ago with this wife, following a stint in the Air Froce and a career in Maryland. "I just don't want someone else to have to go through what I did."

Marc Shirley of Plain Township shows off his injured arm. He was injured while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. He has been on a mission since last summer to get an apology from the nonprofit and $796, his out-of-pocket expense for his medical bills.

Beth Lechner, chief executive of the local Habitat chapter, said she and staff met and communicated with Shirley about his claim multiple times. One hangup, she wrote in an emailed comment for this story, is "our understanding of the events surrounding this incident differs."

It happened this way, or that way

Shirley said the incident is not complicated.

He saw a notice in the bulletin at his church, St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran, to help with a faith build. He'd helped on a house the summer before. So, he signed up online. He showed up at the Canton site on Root Avenue NE on July 15 to help install siding. A Habitat site coordinator, he said, showed volunteers how to do the work. He said that included stepping on to a row of cinder foundation blocks for a future porch, then down to flat ground, to get to the front of the house.

"My foot got stuck in the hole of the block and I started to fall," Shirley explained.

He grabbed a porch pillar to catch himself.

His bicep snapped.

He fell.

The Habitat for Humanity work site on Root Avenue NE, according to a photo by Marc Shirley.

Not exactly, according to a Habitat letter presented to OSHA.

"At the time of the complaint, temporary steps were provided at the site in question for the side entrance to the house," wrote Allison Harvey, Habitat construction coordinator. "The front entrance, which includes a full-width porch, had multiple access points where the ground around the porch was between 15 and 18 (inches) from the top of the foundation block. Temporary steps and ladders were also provided at the front of the house for additional assistance, if needed."

That's a bunch of malarkey, Shirley said.

He said there were no temporary steps in front of the porch, though he said there should have been. He provided cellphone photos he'd sent to his wife that morning — to show her what he was doing — to prove it. Shirley said he followed directions provided him at the site.

Habitat's Aug. 8 letter to OSHA goes on to describe, in detail, work done at the site in the weeks after Shirley's injury. That included pouring concrete, finishing the porch and adding railing.

"This organization has again reviewed site conditions upon receiving the notice of alleged hazards," the letter stated. "Our review determined that current conditions meet safety and health requirements and have included photos of both access points for this worksite as reference."

Shirley said that's all well and good, but that's not the way the porch looked on July 15 when he fell.

Local Habitat chapter: Case closed

Jeff Kamerer, a church liaison at the site that morning, said he won't comment on the fray.

"We're praying for healing on both sides," he said.

Kamerer said everyone involved in Habitat builds, from staff to volunteers, are in it for the right reasons. All of that, he added, is about doing God's work for the community.

The local Habitat chapter has built more than 600 homes for those who couldn't afford one otherwise. By using volunteers and "sweat equity" from selected Habitat owner families, the organization can then offer zero interest mortgages on its houses.

A photo of the site of Shirley's injury weeks later, which he said was included in Habitat OSHA response.

The local group, which serves Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Jefferson counties, is one of 47 chapters in Ohio. Habitat for Humanity was founded in Americus, Georgia, in 1976 — though not a founder, former President Jimmy Carter has long championed its cause.

"Volunteers are the heart of Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio," Lechner wrote in her comment for this story. "This ministry would not exist, nor be as impactful, without the thousands of volunteers who build with us each year. Our organization maintains an unwavering commitment to worksite safety to protect those volunteers and our team members."

She said neither Habitat International, nor OSHA asked the local chapter to make any safety changes.

"While we also consider the matter closed, Mr. Shirley is welcome to direct any additional questions to us," she wrote.

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 ortim.botos@cantonrep.com.On Twitter: @tbotosREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Marc Shirley wants Habitat for Humanity to apologize following injury