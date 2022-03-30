Habitual felons: Two New Bernians were given long prison sentences

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas announced on Wednesday that a man and woman from New Bern pled guilty to several criminal charges while both were given lengthy prison sentences.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas announced on Wednesday that a man and woman from New Bern pled guilty to several criminal charges while both were given lengthy prison sentences.

Tammy White Usher, 46 of New Bern, pled guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, conspiracy to commit larceny, larceny, resisting a public officer, and identity theft.

She was sentenced as a habitual felon to a minimum of 117 months up to a maximum of 153 months in prison, 9 to 13 years, and ordered to pay $200 in restitution as well as $600 in laboratory fees to the North Carolina State Crime Lab.

Thomas explained the chargers resulted from incidents in which New Bern police officers were called to respond at area businesses in reference to Usher stealing items or behaving in a disorderly manner.

Once Usher was taken into custody on one of the occasions, officers located cocaine in her possession. In two other instances, Usher provided officers with false identification information, leading to an innocent person being charged for crimes committed by Usher, according to a news release from Thomas.

Gene Valtine Chapman, 50 of New Bern, also pled guilty on Wednesday to charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

Sentences as a habitual felon, Chapman received a minimum of 103 months up to 136 months, 8 to 11 years, in prison and was ordered to pay $240 in restitution to the New Bern Police Department and $1,200 in laboratory fees to the North Carolina State Crime Lab.

Both charges came as a result of an incident in which Chapman met a confidential informant in the area of Neuse Avenue in New Bern. According to the news release, the New Bern Police Department's Narcotics Unit conducted controlled purchases with Chapman from his vehicle, purchasing fentanyl on one occasion and cocaine on another.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern man, woman guilty of drug charges, sentenced to prison