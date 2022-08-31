Habitual offender, gang member arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task arrested a man they say committed multiple violent crimes, was wanted in two separate shooting incidents and is a member of a DeKalb County gang on Tuesday.

Officials say Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, including shooting incidents at residences located in the 200 block of Redding Ridge and the 7500 block of Absinth Drive.

He was arrested in the city of Atlanta without incident, officials said.

Little was wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and multiple other warrants, officials say.

His arrest was facilitated by the South Fulton Police Department after they requested the help of the U.S. Marshals. Law enforcement officials say Little is a violent, documented gang member who was also wanted for a probation violation for participation in a criminal street gang out of Dekalb.

