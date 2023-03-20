Habitual offender from Muncie sentenced to 9 years on home detention

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of meth — and admitted to being a habitual offender — has been sentenced to nine years on electronic home detention.

Joshua Lee Ireland's robbery conviction stemmed from a 2018 armed home invasion on Muncie's south side that saw three victims — two men and a woman — held at gunpoint and robbed of property including "a bunch of shoes," cash, two guns, a video-game unit, a safe, watches and a nail gun.

One of the men said he was tied up and struck several times in the head with a handgun.

The meth-related charge was reduced from a dealing-in-meth count.

More:Ex-Ball State student gets 4 years for armed robbery, recklessness

A plea agreement saw dismissal of eight other charges pending against Ireland — two counts each of armed robbery and theft, and single counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling last week ordered Ireland to spend nine years on home detention — including six years as a penalty for the finding that he is a habitual offender. He will then serve three years on probation.

Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll had recommended a 12-year prison sentence for the Muncie man.

After the Thursday sentencing hearing, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman in a statement said he "vehemently" disagreed "with the sentence that was imposed in this case."

"Josh Ireland is a career criminal who belongs in prison," Hoffman added.

According to court records, Ireland had previously been convicted of battery, burglary (twice), conversion, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (twice), false informing, possession of marijuana (twice), possession of paraphernalia and residential entry.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Habitual offender with robbery, meth convictions gets home detention