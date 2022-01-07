Habitual offender receives 14-year sentence after methamphetamine conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man's habitual offender status has doubled his sentence for possessing methamphetamine.

Anthony Michael Phillips, 38, was recently sentenced to 14 years of incarceration during a Superior Court 1 hearing. A jury on Aug. 24 had convicted Phillips of Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony possession of a syringe. Phillips had then admitted that he was a habitual offender.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. issued Phillips concurrent sentences of seven years on the methamphetamine conviction and one year and three months on the syringe conviction, according to Todd's sentencing order. The seven years was enhanced by another seven years because of the habitual offender adjudication.

Phillips has remained jailed since his trial, and he received credit for 276 days served and 92 good-time days. With maximum good time, he would serve 10½ years.

Phillips qualified as a habitual offender because of previous felony convictions for operating while intoxicated, fraud and operating while a habitual traffic violator. He also has two additional operating while intoxicated convictions, plus convictions for fraud, theft, failure to return to detention, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

That criminal history influenced Todd to give Phillips an aggravated sentence, according to the judge's order. The seven years is one more than the standard sentence for a Level 4 felony conviction.

Phillips, though, could serve even more time. He has two more cases that remain active in Superior Court 1. Both are scheduled for trial Feb. 7.

One accuses him of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both as Level 6 felonies, and with misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. The other charges Phillips with Level 6 felony theft.

The theft case was filed during September 2020 after items from a stolen Home City Ice truck were allegedly found at his residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An arrest warrant issued in that case led to Phillips being stopped Oct. 8, 2020, according to an affidavit. A K-9 indicated to the odor of narcotics in Phillips' vehicle, and a search found methamphetamine, a syringe and other items, resulting in the second open case against him.

Phillips then failed to appear at that case's initial hearing, and another warrant was issued against him, according to an affidavit. That resulted in a vehicle in which Phillips was a passenger being stopped Oct. 21, 2020, after it crossed a double yellow line. A needle and a flashlight that contained methamphetamine were found in Phillips' pocket.

Again, a K-9 indicated to the vehicle, and a search located more bags with methamphetamine, syringes, a glass pipe, digital scales and a metal spoon, the affidavit said. The 13.4 grams of methamphetamine located led to the Level 4 felony possession charge for which Phillips was convicted.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Habitual offender receives 14-year sentence after meth conviction