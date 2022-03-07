Habitual offender receives 27-year sentence for burglary conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man's habitual offender status extended an 18-year burglary sentence into 27 years.

Willie D. Mills Sr., 60, was recently sentenced after a jury on Jan. 21 found him guilty of four felonies. Mills, who after the jury's verdicts admitted to being a habitual offender, was jailed after being found guilty and received 47 total days credit toward his sentence, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing order filed in the case.

The jury convicted Mills of aiding, inducing or causing burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony; aiding, inducing or causing burglary that results in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; and aiding, inducing or causing battery, a Level 5 felony.

Nonprofits: Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County get $50,000 gift

Richmond: AmeriCorps team will help Richmond Parks for 2nd year, this time on maintenance projects

City: Richmond Main Street adds communications director, plans upcoming events

Todd sentenced Mills to 18 years on the Level 2 conviction, nine years on each Level 3 conviction and three year on the Level 5 conviction. He then enhanced the Level 2 sentence by nine years for the habitual offender adjudication. Mills will serve the four sentences concurrently.

The 18 years is six months more than the 17½ advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction. The other sentences are the advisory sentence for those felony levels.

Todd considered Mills' criminal history as a significant aggravating factor, according to the sentencing order. Mills' presentence report included eight felony and 16 misdemeanor convictions. Todd considered Mills' habitual offender admission and his employment history as mitigating circumstances, and the order indicates Todd considered Mills the less culpable of the two co-defendants.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Story continues

Mills and his son, Willie D. Mills Jr., 34, both were arrested May 26, 2020, in connection to the beating of a man inside his North West K Street residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The Millses were friends of the victim's girlfriend, who herself had been battered.

The son, who was charged with two burglary counts, armed robbery and battery, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but the state is trying to withdraw from that deal, a move the defense opposes. The parties may file memorandums supporting their positions by March 21. A plea and sentencing hearing currently remains scheduled for 3 p.m. April 14.

The beating victim said he was sleeping on the couch and woke up when two men beat him with a hammer, the affidavit said. He sustained injuries to his lip, eye and head.

A neighbor went to check on yelling he heard from the residence and saw two men leave, according to the affidavit. The neighbor provided descriptions of the men and their vehicle, which was then spotted pulling into a North West Fifth Street convenience store. The Millses, who both had dried blood on them, matched the descriptions provided by the neighbor, who also identified them in person.

The victim's wallet with his identification inside was found in Mills Jr.'s possession, the affidavit said.

Mills Jr. has previously been convicted of felonies for battery causing serious bodily injury and possession of a legend drug, as well as misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, failure to stop after an accident, battery, domestic battery, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Habitual offender receives 27-year sentence for burglary conviction