Habitual offender sentenced to life in prison after armed robbery of Cobb County gas station

A Cobb County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of armed robbery and one count of violation of Georgia controlled substances act.

Officials say Gregory Allen Scott, 36, robbed an Exxon gas station on Atlanta Road in Marietta in January 2022. Cobb County police officers responded to the scene and learned an unknown masked man entered the gas station requesting a pack of cigarettes at the counter.

Scott reportedly jumped over the counter, stole money from the counter, register and back office. He then fled on foot toward the mobile home park located next to the gas station.

During their investigation, police learned Scott had been in the gas station only minutes prior without a mask and wearing the same clothing. He is also seen on surveillance smoking a cigarette by the front door.

Police had help identifying Scott; a long-time employee of the gas station recognized him after watching surveillance video of the armed robbery attempt. She told officers that she recognized Scott, a regular patron of the BP gas station nearby on South Cobb Drive.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the BP gas station, where Scott is seen the same morning in a black Chevrolet Malibu with a woman who officers learned was fired from the Exxon for stealing.

Officers determined that the Chevrolet Malibu was owned by the mother of Scott’s child. Detectives tracked the vehicle on FLOCK cameras and determined minutes before the armed robbery, the vehicle was two miles from the Exxon gas station and headed towards the store.

Police secured an arrest warrant and detained Scott without incident on March 3, 2022. During his arrest, police also found Scott in possession of methamphetamine.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs sentenced Scott to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole based on his prior convictions for armed robbery and kidnapping.

