Habitualfelon gets14 years

Apr. 29—George

A man was recently convicted in Sampson County and sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison on various drug charges and for being a habitual felon.

A jury in Sampson County Superior Court found Marcus Derrick George, 45, guilty of trafficking in heroin by possession, trafficking in heroin by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and resisting an officer.

George was sentenced as an habitual felon to consecutive active terms of a minimum of 88 months and a maximum of 118 months and a minimum of 78 months and a maximum of 106 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The sentence was handed down April 22 by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV. The trial began on April 20.

State's evidence showed that on July 27, 2017, Deputy Timothy Bass of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop for speeding 70 mph in a 55 zone near Newton Grove. The driver was identified as George and, while retrieving George's license and registration, Bass smelled the odor of marijuana and observed residue on the passenger floorboard.

During a subsequent search, Bass located 1.3 grams of powder cocaine in a container of rice, commonly used to mask the odor of narcotics. As Bass moved toward George to arrest him, George reached toward his waistband and bent over. He placed a plastic bag with an off-white rock substance in his mouth and later coughed it onto the ground, according to state's evidence.

Bass also observed something in George's hand. That item was later seized from the ground near George's hand and was determined to be a plastic bag containing 9.89 grams of heroin.

"The prosecution of drug trafficking continues to be a priority for this office," District Attorney Ernie Lee said in press release Wednesday. "This office appreciates the Sampson County Sheriff's Office in their fight against trafficking in drugs. Many individuals and their families in our community are adversely affected by drugs, addictions, and those who profit from the sale of drugs. This office will continue to seek substantial active sentences for those who participate in drug trafficking."

George was previously convicted of drug offenses, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety inmate database. He has previous convictions in Sampson and Wayne counties on charges of trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, assault on a public official, larceny, possessing stolen goods and receiving stolen goods.

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Barnes.