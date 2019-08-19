Habla Español? Hispanics face growing mental health care crisis

It was soon after Jasmine Alcala gave birth to her son, Benjamin, that her mind flooded with thoughts of catastrophe.

For Alcala, now 38, tragedy lurked everywhere. At her Long Beach, California, home, which she rarely left while caring for her newborn, she feared a home invasion. Behind the wheel, her heart raced at the possibility of a fatal car accident. At the grocery store, she fretted over the potential of armed robbery.

And nothing was as terrifying as the idea of not being with her son.

Eventually, Alcala and her husband, Ruben, sought help. She joined several peer support groups for postpartum women and visited two different therapists. But neither therapist was Latino, nor did they speak Spanish, making it difficult for Alcala, who is Mexican American, to communicate some of her deepest thoughts and feelings.

“The therapist just couldn’t understand my cultural background because it wasn’t her own,” Alcala says. “Communicating needs to family was where I could see the biggest difference. And if you’re not from that background … I don’t know how to explain it.”

Spanish-speaking Americans across the U.S. say they have a hard time finding mental health care services in their native language. Only 5.5% of U.S. psychologists say they’re able to administer mental health care services in Spanish, according to a survey released by the American Psychological Association in September 2016, the most recent data available. In all, 44.9% of psychologists said they were “quite or extremely knowledgeable” about working with Hispanic patients.

The demand for full-time psychologists within the Hispanic community is expected to surge 30% by the year 2030. That's second highest only to "other racial/ethnic minority groups" – including Asians, Native Americans and multiracial people – with a growth of 32%, according to the American Psychological Association. African Americans will see an 11% increase, and whites a 2% decrease.

Critics say mental health providers are simply not keeping up with the nation’s growing Hispanic population, which reached 59.9 million in 2018, or roughly 18% of the U.S. population.

Many Latino Americans want therapists who understand their community

This disparity is noteworthy, in part, because Latino Americans face unique mental health issues compared to the country’s population at large.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness found Hispanics tend to struggle with common mental health disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder, major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcoholism at an average rate, but are at higher risk for severe mental health problems, in part because of the poor quality of treatment they tend to receive.

Rougly 36% of Hispanics with depression receive mental health care, as opposed to 60% of non-Hispanic whites.

Hispanics are also less likely than non-Hispanic whites to take antidepressants, according to a 2014 report from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. The study’s leading author, Sylvia Wassertheil-Smoller, says that the most important factor preventing treatment is insurance status.

“There was a huge difference between people who were insured and people who were not,” Smoller says.

Jane Delgado, president of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, says she has also seen immigration affect the mental health of later-generation Latino Americans, both directly and indirectly.

“We don’t have to look too far back to understand those roots,” Delgado says.

Meanwhile, Latina adolescents attempt suicide more often than any other group of female teenagers nationwide, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance.

Delgado says the most at-risk girls tend not to be new arrivals, but the daughters of first-generation immigrants, who “have to marry the culture of their older family members with the culture that is their future.”

Dr. Sixto Caro, left, speaks with patient Jose Rodriguez at the Medspan Associates clinic on Oct. 3, 2012, in New York City in a Dominican neighborhood in Brooklyn. More