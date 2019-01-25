Hacienda's ex-CEO faced sexual-harassment, bullying complaints; board kept him on job

PHOENIX – Hacienda HealthCare employees for years filed complaints accusing the former CEO of sexual harassment and other questionable behavior that often went unchecked by the hospital's board of directors.

Bill Timmons groped them, questioned them about their sex lives, made explicit comments about what he'd like to do to them and aggressively berated them for real and imagined slights, employees said.

Timmons, who made more than $600,000 for running the nonprofit in 2015, resigned Jan. 7 after an incapacitated patient was raped and gave birth. Staff members did not know the patient was pregnant.

The president of Hacienda's board of directors confirmed that Timmons faced multiple harassment complaints during his tenure and was ordered to get counseling and attend training sessions. His pay was docked.

An investigation by The Arizona Republic found the complaints didn't stop. And the board didn't remove him.

'Employees felt sexually harassed'

Board President Tom Pomeroy said board members took the allegations against Timmons seriously and hired employment-law attorneys to investigate the most serious claims.

"Beginning in 2006 and again in subsequent years, the Hacienda Board of Directors ... was alerted to accusations that several employees felt sexually harassed or treated poorly by Timmons," Pomeroy said in a statement to The Republic.

"Ultimately, the Board reprimanded Timmons and also enforced serious consequences for his conduct," Pomeroy said in the statement. "Corrective action included counseling and more than 30 training sessions in a number of areas. Timmons was also forced to forego financial bonuses and raises."

Timmons oversaw four nonprofit facilities, including two other hospitals, and a foundation for Hacienda. He did not respond to repeated interview requests left by phone and at his home. His cellphone number blocks calls.

More: Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman at Phoenix facility

Former employees contacted by The Republic contend the board was more interested in protecting Timmons than putting a stop to his behavior. They said Timmons should have been fired and instead was given license to continue targeting employees.

Louise Jay, who managed a thrift store for Hacienda's nonprofit foundation, launched a complaint in 2006 after she said Timmons harassed her at a fundraiser.

"I kept telling them, 'He will do it again – if not to me, to someone else,'" Jay said. "They chose to continue his service. They chose to keep him. They decided the benefits outweighed the risks."

'You have a sexy mouth'

Jay said she had been at her job about a month when Timmons introduced himself at the fundraiser with a wildly inappropriate remark.

She said Timmons acted as if he didn't hear her greeting, leaned in close and said, "What was that? Cunnilingus? Fellatio?"

Jay said she was shocked and flustered. It was the first time she had met her boss and she didn't know how to react. When she regained her composure, Jay said her response was direct and unequivocal. "I said, 'You can't speak to me that way.' He said, 'Why not?'"

After being contacted by The Republic, Jay retrieved a memo she wrote at the time of the encounter from an old email file. She referred to her notes while recounting events.

Jay said she was not alone at the the fundraiser, which was for the Children's Angel Foundation and took place at a Phoenix nightclub.

Jay's date, who was standing next to her and witnessed what happened, later was interviewed by the attorneys investigating it for the board. Jay said her date tried to intervene, but it didn't stop Timmons.

If anything, Jay said, Timmons seemed emboldened by her discomfort. He leaned in so close that his lips were almost touching hers. He said, "You have a sexy mouth," and asked: "What do you do with that mouth?" Timmons told her he'd like to kiss her.

Jay said she attempted to back up while masking her discomfort with nervous laughter. She asked Timmons if he'd been drinking. She told him to stop. Instead of backing off, Timmons backed Jay into a bunch of chairs until his knee was touching hers.

She said Timmons asked about her sexual urges and what she did about them. He asked how often she masturbated. Jay said she maneuvered around Timmons and walked out of the event.