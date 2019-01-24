Hacienda HealthCare sexual-assault case: Who is nurse Nathan Sutherland?

PHOENIX – Police in Arizona announced the arrest of Nathan Sutherland, a 36-year-old nurse at Hacienda HealthCare facility, who they accuse of raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman in his care.

The woman gave birth to a baby Dec. 29. Staff members told a 911 operator that they had not known she was pregnant.

Phoenix police tied Sutherland to the baby through a court-ordered DNA test administered to employees who had contact with the 29-year-old patient. He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault and vulnerable-adult abuse.

Here's what we know about Sutherland so far:

Sutherland was adopted from Haiti

Sutherland was born in Haiti. Both he and his sister were adopted and brought to the U.S. in 1989.

His attorney, Dave Gregan, said he has lived in Arizona since 1993. Sutherland became a naturalized citizen in 2011.

Court records show he was living in Gilbert prior to his arrest.

Sutherland began working for Hacienda in 2012

State nursing records show Sutherland completed his certified nursing-assistant training at the now-closed Seven HealthCare Academy in Tempe in 2005. He completed his licensed practical-nurse training at the for-profit Fortis College in Phoenix in 2011.

He passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses in October 2011. Records show his license allows him to practice in multiple states, and it's not due to expire until April 2020.

In his application to renew his nursing license in April 2016, Sutherland listed himself as married and said he had started at Hacienda HealthCare in January 2012.

His self-reported answers to background questions on the application listed no felony offenses, and no prior disciplinary actions.

Hacienda HealthCare officials say Sutherland went through an "extensive background check" when he was hired. They said he had been assigned to the "Intermediate Care Facility-Intellectually Disabled" since 2014.

He was primarily responsible for caring for the victim at the time of the assault, according to police.

Sutherland was fired Wednesday morning, "the moment our leadership team learned of his arrest," according to a statement from the facility. Hacienda officials said his last shift was Sunday.

Maricopa County Superior Court records show Sutherland has not been charged with any other major crimes.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announces the arrest of Nathan Sutherland, 36, a Hacienda HealthCare nurse, Jan. 23, 2019.

His wife filed for divorce shortly before the victim gave birth

Sutherland's wife filed for divorce Dec. 5 – three weeks before the victim gave birth.

She requested that the court not disclose her address in the divorce petition because she was afraid Sutherland's ex-wife and former mother-in-law would harass her "as they did before." She didn't provide any additional details.

A copy of the summons was served to Sutherland while he was at work at Hacienda.

The couple married in 2012, shortly after Sutherland's divorce from his first marriage was finalized.

The couple do not have any children together. Sutherland has two underage children from his first marriage.

He had a Christian rap duo with his sister

Sutherland was in a Christian rap duo known as Sleeplesssouljaz with his sister. A biography for the group states that the siblings were forced to learn the "business side of society" through the family business. They were forbidden to listen to rap and used music as an escape.

They released their first album in 2009, which is still available on Amazon.

"“It took many years to birth (record) our 1st album, but its finally here and it was worth every dime, sweat and tears," the group wrote.

They tweeted that a second album was in the works in 2011, but nothing was released. The Twitter and MySpace accounts have been inactive since 2014. Their last concert was apparently held that same year in Buckeye.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hacienda HealthCare sexual-assault case: Who is nurse Nathan Sutherland?