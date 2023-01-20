Hackensack caretakers accused of tying up man, leaving him for dead

Two Hackensack caregivers were charged with aggravated manslaughter after they allegedly tied up a 62-year-old and left him for dead, authorities said. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges Friday.

Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, allegedly tied Michael Kestenbaum to a cart with a belt and a cord and stuffed a sock in his mouth until he died, police said in the affidavit of probable cause. Kestenbaum, who was physically disabled, lived with Closs and Samad in an apartment at the Jefferson on Kinderkamack Road in Hackensack and had fallen, police said.

Kestenbaum's body was found on a street in River Edge on Dec. 8. Police said Closs and Samad admitted to removing the body and dumping it in River Edge.

Closs and Samad were charged with second-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree desecrating human remains, third-degree criminal restraint, third-degree elder abuse and fourth-degree obstruction. Both are in custody at Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack NJ pair charged with disabled man's death