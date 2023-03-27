Hackensack man charged for allegedly fleeing Closter crash, as pedestrian clings to life

Authorities arrested a professional cook from Hackensack for allegedly striking a 75-year-old pedestrian in Closter on Sunday while intoxicated and fleeing the area, leaving the victim in life-threatening condition, prosecutor's claimed.

Jesus Yunganaula Tenempaguay, 36, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, and hindering his apprehension, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Tenempaguay is accused of striking the pedestrian with his vehicle near Durie Avenue and Legion Place in Closter Sunday afternoon and driving away before police arrived at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Investigators from the Closter Police Department and the prosecutor's office searched for the driver, requesting the public's help before the probe led them to Tenempaguay.

The pedestrian was still clinging to life when prosecutor's announced the arrest on Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack man charged in Closter NJ hit-and-run crash