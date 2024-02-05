Hackensack student recovering after stabbing at high school as investigation continues

One person was taken into custody after a student was stabbed with a kitchen knife at Hackensack High School Monday morning, authorities said.

Hackensack police responded to the high school for a reported stabbing at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Capt. Michael Antista said. An 18-year-old male student was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after receiving treatment from school officials.

Bergen County NJ Police looking for woman seen putting child in car trunk in Washington Township

A law enforcement official on duty at the school took a juvenile into custody without incident, Antista said. The department is expected to file juvenile delinquency charges against the alleged perpetrator.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack NJ student recovering after stabbing at high school