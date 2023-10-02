Hackensack University Medical Center kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The event will showcase all new screening technologies, information booths and pink giveaways!
Amazon has rolled out a new Fire tablet sale ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event later this month.
The new BMW i5 is essentially an electric 5 Series. It's also fully competitive as both a luxury sedan and an EV.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Follow Canelo Alvarez versus Jermell Charlo live Saturday with Yahoo Sports.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
About 9,000 mortgage closings a week could be affected.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Williams's comments come after the Fed decided to hold interest rates last week in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% but still forecast one more rate hike this year.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
"What did you do before you could look something up?"
With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.
The Streamlight Enduro Pro Haz-Lo Headlamp is nothing short of a remarkable deal, currently priced at just $17.91, representing a substantial 60% discount from its original $44.24 price tag.
Epic Games is laying off 16% of its employees, impacting about 870 people, the Fortnite maker announced on Thursday. The company also announced that it's divesting Bandcamp, an online audio distribution platform it acquired last year, and spinning off most of SuperAwesome, a kid-safe technology developer that it acquired in 2020. "For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a memo to employees.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.
The Meta Connect 2023 VR showcase starts tomorrow and you can watch on Facebook or via the company’s Horizon Worlds VR app. You should expect launch information on the Quest 3 headset.
Airports most directly feel the impact in any government shutdown. This time around, the risks for travelers and the airline industry are even higher as a deadline to reauthorize the FAA coincides with the shutdown.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
A U.S. security researcher is warning of a chilling effect after he was detained on arrival at a U.S. airport, his phone was searched and he was ordered to testify to a grand jury, only to have prosecutors reverse course and drop the investigation later. On Wednesday, Sam Curry, a security engineer at blockchain technology company Yuga Labs, said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that he was taken into secondary inspection by U.S. federal agents on September 15 after returning from a trip to Japan. Curry said agents with the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) unit and the Department of Homeland Security questioned him at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC about a "high-profile phishing campaign," searched his unlocked phone, and served him with a grand jury subpoena to testify in New York the week after.