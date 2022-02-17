Hacker named Bowser must pay Nintendo millions — now he’s going to prison, feds say

Living out of a modest apartment in the Dominican Republic, Gary Bowser didn’t necessarily appear to be reaping the rewards of a conspiracy against the world’s biggest video game companies.

But in that tiny home, mostly devoid of character aside from its bright green walls, Bowser was a prominent leader of a criminal enterprise that swindled Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo out of millions, federal authorities say.

Bowser, who coincidentally shares a name with Nintendo’s most infamous villain, pleaded guilty for his role within Team Xecuter, a piracy group which federal officials say developed and sold illegal devices that hacked some of the most popular video game systems.

As part of his plea, announced Feb. 10 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, Bowser is ordered to pay Nintendo of America $4.5 million. That’s on top of the $10 million he was ordered to pay Nintendo following a civil lawsuit the video game giant won last year.

“Nintendo appreciates the hard work and tireless efforts of federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to curb illegal activities on a global scale that cause serious harm to Nintendo and the video game industry,” Nintendo said in a statement.

Bowser and two others, 49-year-old Max Louarn and 36-year-old Yuanning Chen, were indicted in August 2020 when prosecutors alleged they “were a part of a financially-motivated hacking group that ran a criminal enterprise that developed, manufactured, marketed and sold a wide variety of circumvention devices.”

These devices allowed users to hack popular gaming consoles so they could play pirated versions of video games. They targeted consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Sony PlayStation Classic and Microsoft Xbox, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found that Louarn led Team Xecuter by recruiting investors and exploiting developers, Chen provided financial and strategic guidance, while Bowser developed the devices and marketed them. A website he developed was the central location for the enterprise, prosecutors said.

“Even as game console companies announced new security features, Team Xecuter would roll out new devices designed to bypass such security,” federal officials said in a news release.

Along the way, the piracy scheme cost the video game companies more than $65 million, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said.

“But the damage goes beyond these businesses, harming video game developers and the small, creative studios whose products and hard work is essentially stolen when games are pirated.” Brown said.

In pleading guilty to multiple circumvention charges, Bowser was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison.

Bowser’s attorneys say he has “accepted full responsibility for his actions,” but they believe his actions do not warrant the punishment he received. They wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Louarn and Chen made millions off the piracy scheme, while Bowser received $320,000 over seven years.

“Mr. Bowser played a significant role, but he was not the leader, was not in control of the enterprise and was not the manufacturer of the devices,” the attorneys said. “Without Chen or Louarn, there would be no enterprise. But without Mr. Bowser, Louarn would have found someone else to be ‘the face’ of this effort.”

Donald M. Voiret, special agent in charge of the Seattle’s FBI field office, referred to Bowser as the “voice and public face” of the scheme.

“Mr. Bowser bears responsibility for stealing millions of dollars in profit and victim losses from the intellectual property of others,” Voiret said. “He also wasted the efforts of legitimate companies as they attempted to build protections for their products.”

Louarn and Chen, who live in France and China, respectively, have not been extradited to the United States to face charges, The New York Times reported.

