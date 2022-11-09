Hacker publishes Australian health insurer's customer data

A computer and phone display pages from the Medibank Private website in Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Medibank client data was published by an extortionist Wednesday, Nov. 9, including details of individuals' medical procedures, after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Medibank client data was published by an extortionist Wednesday, including details of individuals' medical procedures, after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers.

The release of information on the dark web appeared to be a sample of the data that Medibank had previously determined had been stolen last month, a company said. Medibank expected the thief would continue releasing data.

“This is a criminal act designed to harm our customers and cause distress,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said in a statement that reiterated a previous apology to customers.

“We take seriously our responsibility to safeguard our customers and we stand ready to support them,” he added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is a Medibank customer and has had personal data stolen, welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned.

“This is really tough for people. I’m a Medibank Private customer as well and it will be of concern that some of this information has been put out there,” Albanese told reporters, referring to a Medibank brand.

“The company has followed the guidelines effectively, the advice, which is to not engage in a ransom payment. If you go down this road, then you end up with more difficulties potentially across a wider range,” Albanese added.

The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed amount was paid, but Medibank decided there was “only a limited chance” that a ransom would prevent the data being published.

A blogger using the name “Extortion Gang” posted Monday night on the dark web that “data will be publish (sic) in 24 hours.”

Medibank this week updated its estimate of the number of people whose personal information was stolen from 4 million two weeks ago to 9.7 million. The stolen data included health claims of almost 500,000 people including diagnoses and treatments, the company said.

Recommended Stories

  • Developing countries need $1 trillion a year in climate finance -report

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Developing countries need to work with investors, rich countries and development banks to secure $1 trillion a year in external financing for climate action by the end of the decade and to match that with their own funds, a report said on Tuesday. The report, released ahead of talks on climate change finance at the COP27 summit in Egypt, said the funding was required to cut emissions, boost resilience, deal with damage from climate change and restore nature and land. "The world needs a breakthrough and a new roadmap on climate finance that can mobilise the $1 trillion in external finance that will be needed by 2030 for emerging markets and developing countries other than China," said the report, commissioned by the current and previous climate summit hosts, Egypt and Britain.

  • 'It’s not like you are wanted for homicide': How a Kitsap murder suspect was arrested and released

    Two hours before the bodies of Steven and Mina Shulz were discovered, a police officer had their alleged killer in custody and let him walk away.

  • Novavax says its Omicron-specific vaccine candidate works as a booster

    The findings come within three weeks after Novavax earned two critical green lights from regulators.

  • Live Results: Alaska votes in congressional and state elections

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 12 a.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 a.m. EST.

  • Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians' health data

    A ransomware group with suspected links to the notorious Russia-speaking REvil gang has threatened to release the personal information of millions of Medibank customers after the Australian private health insurance giant pledged it would not pay the cybercriminals’ ransom demand. Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated.

  • Buy this dentist-created travel toothbrush that has self-cleaning bristles for the holiday season — it’s only $5!

    You need one in your toiletry bag.

  • Azov Regiment insignias appear on streets of occupied Mariupol

    Insignias of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment appeared on street poles in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Nov. 7.

  • Tight Senate race between Fetterman and Oz in Pennsylvania

    In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.

  • Carlyle agrees to pay ex-CEO Lee $3.3 million as severance payment

    Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to make $3.34 million in severance payments to its former chief executive Kewsong Lee, as part of an agreement that brings to a formal end his tenure at the helm of the private equity firm, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday. In August, Lee abruptly stepped down as Carlyle CEO after its board, controlled by the group's founders, unexpectedly declined to renew his contract, which was set to expire at the year's end. Carlyle said it will pay Lee $1.405 million as base salary and bonus as well as $1.95 million as stock dividends as a part of the separation agreement that terminates at the end of this year.

  • Novavax says Omicron shot shows strong immune response as second booster

    Data showed the shot, NVX-CoV2515, produced 1.6 times the amount of neutralizing antibodies in people who had previously not been exposed to COVID-19 compared to Novavax's original coronavirus vaccine. The trial included Novavax's so-called bivalent vaccine, the BA.1-tailored shot and its prototype vaccine. Novavax says the results from the study showed its Omicron-tailored shot can be changed to target a new variant vaccine if necessary.

  • Hall of Fame Resort to add fitness facility run by retired Green Bay Packer

    The fitness and sports training facility is expected to begin offering memberships to the public in early 2023.

  • Tomorrow Morning's Lunar Eclipse Won't Happen Again for 3 Years — How to See It

    The last total lunar eclipse of the year is happening Tuesday in the wee hours of the morning.

  • Epstein victim drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

    A woman who recently settled a lawsuit in which she had claimed to have been sexually trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew and others by the financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against noted American attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred in accusing him.

  • 30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt

    Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.

  • Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

    A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. Election Day is Tuesday.

  • Novavax quadruples revenue in Q3, but lowers guidance for the year

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. has lowered its full-year revenue guidance for the second time in 2022, but its stock crept up in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported significant revenue for the quarter. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) executives said on a third-quarter earnings call Tuesday that it now projects to reach about $2 billion in 2022 revenue, the low end of its previous range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion. Its third-quarter revenue this year included $626 million from sales of 35 million doses of its Covid vaccine, Novavax reported Tuesday.

  • Republicans sue to keep polls open longer in Arizona’s largest county

    There have been a handful of jurisdictions across the country that have already seen their hours extended Tuesday.

  • Sarasota County 'penny tax' extension headed for easy win

    The Sarasota County 'penny tax' extension passed easily on Tuesday Night, keeping the sales tax within the county at 7% through 2039.

  • 'They did not have to do this': Fayetteville woman shot 17 times by police, autopsy says

    Jada Johnson, a 22-year-old woman shot by Fayetteville police in July, died as a result of 17 gunshot wounds, the autopsy report revealed Tuesday.

  • Proven Way to Beat Monster COVID Variants Won’t Work in U.S.

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe two most highly evolved COVID subvariants yet are becoming dominant all over the world. The XBB subvariant in Asia and the closely related BQ.1 subvariant in Europe and the U.S. are both more contagious than previous forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more immune-evasive. That is, they reduce the effectiveness of many of the leading vaccines—and totally thwart monoclonal antibody therapies, according to some studies.Disaster isn’t