Hacker wins Kings County district attorney's race

Jun. 8—With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Sarah Hacker was the unofficial winner of the Kings County district attorney's race with 6,548 votes, or 57.95%.

The vote totals are unofficial until the count is certified in the next few weeks, according to Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa.

"I want to thank my supporters who have been here to support this campaign and who want justice for Kings County," Hacker said Tuesday night. "I am hopeful that the remainder of the results will bring me the victory."

Incumbent Keith Fagundes received 4,751 votes for 42.05%.

"People know me and this is only a small portion of the total votes cast. I am still waiting for the remainder of the votes to be counted," he said Tuesday night.

Hacker, who sought the Kings County District Attorney's seat in her ﬁrst run for office, brings conviction to the goals she has set out in her platform "Justice for All".

With the extensive agriculture in Kings County, Hacker emphasizes the importance of placing an investigator on the rural crimes unit.

"I have a lot of confidence in our law enforcement being able to crack down on these agricultural thefts, and part of that effort in doing so is going to be assigning a DA investigator to the rural crimes unit," Hacker said recently. "These investigators are peace officers whose primary purpose is to assist in the prosecution of crimes," she continued.

Hacker has said she intends to prosecute inmate assaults on jail staff, and that her commitment to all law enforcement officers being treated with respect and dignity extends to the detention deputies and their safety.

First elected in 2014, Fagundes' platform emphasized upholding the law, protecting victims and doing what is right.

"We have transformed the backlogged, rudderless ship that it once was to something that has structure and organization," Fagundes said recently, referring to the system. "It has efficiency. When I took office, there was a huge backlog of cases. Nearly 3,900, I think, before there was 1,800 sitting on attorney's desks and there was 2,100 sitting with clerical waiting to be moved to court."

The District Attorney's office has also brought unprecedented victim outreach programs to the community, Fagundes said. An example, he said, is the Lisa Project, which examines the realities of child abuse and now has the second permanent exhibit in the state here in Kings County.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated. Due to an error in the Hanford Sentinel online election feed early Tuesday night, it was incorrectly reported that incumbent Keith Fagundes led the district attorney's race at press time. He did not.