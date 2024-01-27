Hackers annihilate IT infrastructure of firm supporting Russia’s defense-industrial complex — HUR

Cyber experts linked to Ukraine’s HUR executed a hacking attack, destroying the entire IT infrastructure of essential Russian firm

Cyber experts linked to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) executed a hacking attack, destroying the entire IT infrastructure of IPL Consulting, a company specializing in implementing information systems in the Russian industrial sector, HUR reported on Jan. 27.

According to intelligence sources, specialists infiltrated the company’s internal network and obliterated its IT infrastructure, totaling over 60 terabytes, dozens of servers, and databases.

IPL Consulting positioned itself as one of Russia’s most advanced enterprises, assisting in the implementation of information systems for institutions involved in the design and production of auto and aviation components, heavy machinery, equipment, and instruments, particularly in the interests of the Russian defense-industrial complex.

“In the conditions of ongoing sanctions against Russia, the inflicted losses on the adversary are extremely painful. Moreover, dozens of Russian companies working for the aggressor state’s defense industry will suffer,” stated HUR.

The final value of the digital data lost by Russia is yet to be assessed.

On Jan. 24, HUR reported that Ukrainian hackers attacked the Far Eastern Scientific Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology “Planet” in Russia, destroying its database.

On Jan. 9, NV sources revealed that hackers from the Blackjack group, likely associated with Ukraine’s SBU, breached Moscow’s internet provider M9com.

