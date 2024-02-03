Hackers intercept messages suggesting Russian military-industrial complex suffers effects of the war against Ukraine

People involved in the Russian military-industrial complex are complaining about suffering losses.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, with reference to Cyber Resistance activists who obtained the evidence

Details: Dmitry Fadeev, CEO of the Murom Machine-Building Plant, wrote in an email intercepted by the activists that inflation and the shortcomings of Russia's bureaucratic approach prevent plants that form the country’s military-industrial complex from fulfilling government orders.

As chairman of the Vladimir Oblast Defence Companies League, Fadeev complained that plants are forced to sell their goods at prices set in 2019 but are at the same time expected to purchase details at market prices and in advance.

Fadeev said that the money received from the government was not enough to cover the interest on the credit that his firm would need to take out to pay its suppliers. Moreover, this money is tied up until the completion of the government contracts, which normally last 3-5 years – meaning during this time the money is effectively "frozen".

The Murom Machine-Building Plant lost 70 million roubles (approximately US$770,000) in the production of the "device 1T146" navigation systems alone and is now struggling to keep up with the ever-growing state demand for its devices.

Fadeev also complained in the intercepted email that there is a shortage of staff at the plants due to both mass mobilisation and a lack of accommodation in the area. Building barracks in the area has not helped solve the issue.

Support UP or become our patron!