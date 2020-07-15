Twitter

Accounts including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Elon Musk — which seemed to be compromised by hackers — posted tweets claiming they would double people's contributions of $1,000 in Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin account linked in the scam tweets appears to have racked up over $100,000 within an hour of the tweets starting to be posted online.

Twitter temporarily disabled verified accounts from tweeting for around 30 minutes around 6:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Users are slowly gaining back full acccess to their accounts.

Twitter said in a statement the company was aware of a "security incident," and was "investigating" what happened.

Several high-profile Twitter accounts were apparently hacked Wednesday as part of a cryptocurrency scam, including billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, philanthropists Mike Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, as well as numerous tech startups and cryptocurrency-related sites. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were also compromised.

The affected accounts posted messages urging their followers to send $1,000 in Bitcoin to a specific address, promising to double the contributions in return. The messages appear to employ a common scam tactic used to fleece people out of money by falsely promising to send a bigger sum in return for a payment.

Several of the scam tweets were deleted shortly after they were posted, only for similar tweets to come out of the accounts minutes later.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the platform is "looking into" the apparent scam activity. Twitter later said in a tweet it's "investigating and taking steps to fix it."

As hacks persisted, Twitter appeared to temporarily disable verified accounts from tweeting shortly after 6:15 p.m. ET for about 30 minutes. Twitter said in a subsequent tweet that while it investigates the incident, it's "continuing" to limit some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords, and "some other account functionalities."

The scam messages started to pop up shortly after malicious links were tweeted from Twitter accounts for several high-profile cryptocurrency companies, including KUCOIN, Binance, and Gemini, as noted by the MalwareTech blog. The website used in the links, titled CryptoForHealth, was pulled offline shortly after the tweets were posted.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tried to warn his followers that the tweets were a scam shortly after they were posted, The Block first reported — but his account was apparently also compromised, and hackers quickly hid the warning.

Twitter accounts for CoinDesk and Gemini were also compromised. Both companies said on Twitter they had multifactor authentication enabled on their accounts, meaning hackers were able to breach both the account and the secondary device linked to the account.

After hitting cryptocurrency-related companies and outlets, the hackers also accessed the accounts of billionaires and philanthropists, tech companies, music artists, and past presidential hopefuls. Hackers also hit influential social media figures including MrBeast, Kim Kardashian, and Twitter personality God.

Bitcoin transaction receipts appear to show that the address listed in the scam tweets has received more than 11 Bitcoin — or roughly $101,300 — but it's possible that some or all of transactions were carried out by the scammers to make their account appear more legitimate.

Check out the full list of Twitter accounts that were hacked as part of the Bitcoin scam.

