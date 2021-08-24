Hackers Release Data Trove From Belarus in Bid to Overthrow Lukashenko Regime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Gallagher
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Opponents of the Belarus government said they have pulled off an audacious hack that has compromised dozens of police and interior ministry databases as part of a broad effort to overthrow President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

The Belarusian Cyber Partisans, as the hackers call themselves, have in recent weeks released portions of a huge data trove they say includes some of the country’s most secret police and government databases. The information contains lists of alleged police informants, personal information about top government officials and spies, video footage gathered from police drones and detention centers and secret recordings of phone calls from a government wiretapping system, according to interviews with the hackers and documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Among the pilfered documents are personal details about Lukashenko’s inner circle and intelligence officers. In addition, there are mortality statistics indicating that thousands more people in Belarus died from Covid-19 than the government has publicly acknowledged, the documents suggest.

In an interview and on social media, the hackers said they also sabotaged more than 240 surveillance cameras in Belarus and are preparing to shut down government computers with malicious software named X-App.Belarus’s interior ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment. On July 30, the head of the country’s KGB security agency, Ivan Tertel, said in a speech aired on state television that there had been “hacker attacks on personal data” and a “systematic collection of information,” which he blamed on the work of “foreign special services,” according to local news website Zerkalo.io.While the immediate impact of the hack isn’t entirely clear, experts said the long-term consequences could be significant, from undermining government proclamations to bolstering international efforts to sanction or prosecute Lukashenko and his subordinates. “If ever Lukashenko ends up facing prosecution in the International Criminal Court, for example, these records are going to be incredibly important,” said Tanya Lokot, an associate professor at Dublin City University who specializes in protest and digital rights issues in Eastern Europe.

Nikolai Kvantaliani, a Belarusian digital security expert, said the data exposed by the Cyber Partisans showed “that officials knew they were targeting innocent people and used extra force with no reason.” As a result, he said, “more people are starting to not believe in propaganda” from state media outlets, which suppressed images of police violence during anti-government demonstrations last year.

The hackers have teamed up with a group named BYPOL, created by former Belarusian police officers, who defected following the disputed election of Lukashenko last year. Mass demonstrations followed the election, and some police officers were accused of torturing and beating hundreds of citizens in a brutal crackdown.

Aliaksandr Azarau, a former police lieutenant colonel in Belarus who headed an organized crime and corruption unit, said he quit his job last year after witnessing election fraud and police violence. He moved to Poland and joined BYPOL, which he said had been working with the Cyber Partisans since around late last year. Azarau said the information the hackers released is authentic and that BYPOL plans to use it to hold corrupt police and government officials accountable.

The wiretapped phone recordings obtained by the hackers revealed that Belarus’s interior ministry was spying on a wide range of people, including police officers—both senior and rank-and-file—as well as officials working with the prosecutor general, according to Azarau. The recordings also offer audio evidence of police commanders ordering violence against protesters, he said.

“We are cooperating closely with the Cyber Partisans. The information from them is very important for us,” Azarau said. “They hacked most of the main police database, and they downloaded all information, including information from the security service wiretapping department, the most secret department of our police.”

“We found that they were wiretapping the most famous law enforcement agents,” he said. “And now we can listen to them and understand their orders to commit crimes against people.” Azarau said the group hopes to use the information to pursue sanctions against Belarusian officials in the EU and the U.S.; earlier this month, both the U.S. and the U.K. announced sanctions against individuals and entities tied to Lukashenko’s regime.

During other periods of unrest in recent years, activist hackers, known as hacktivists, have breached government computers. During the Arab Spring in 2011, hackers affiliated with the Anonymous collective carried out distributed denial of service attacks to bring down government websites in Tunisia and Egypt. Meanwhile, in Turkey, a Marxist hacker group named RedHack breached police, corporate and government databases in a series of attacks staged between 2012 and 2014. In 2016, a group of hackers calling themselves the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance formed to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. They compromised Russian Ministry of Defense servers and breached emails of alleged Russian militants and propagandists.

Gabriella Coleman, a professor at McGill University and an expert on hacktivism, said that the Cyber Partisans’ highly organized and persistent hacks, paired with its collaboration with former police officers, set it apart from other groups, whose operations have often been chaotic and experimental. “I don't think there are a lot of parallels to this,” said Coleman. “That they are so sophisticated and are attacking on multiple levels, it’s not something I’ve seen before except in the movies.”

A spokesman for the Cyber Partisans, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, said in an interview that the group includes about 15 people, three or four of whom focus their efforts on what he described as “ethical hacking” of Belarusian government computers. The rest work on data analysis and other tasks, he said. Most of those involved with the group are Belarusian citizens who work in the information technology business, the spokesman said, and some had worked on so-called penetration testing, a method of evaluating the security of computers and networks by simulating an attack on them.

Earlier this year, an affiliate of the group obtained physical access to a Belarus government facility and broke into the computer network while inside, the spokesman said. That laid the groundwork for the group to later gain further access, compromising some of the ministry’s most sensitive databases, he said. The stolen material includes the archive of secretly recorded phone conversations, which amounts to between 1 million and 2 million minutes of audio, according to the spokesman.

The hackers joined together in September 2020, after the disputed election. Their initial actions were small and symbolic, according to screenshots viewed by Bloomberg News. They hacked state news websites and inserted videos showing scenes of police brutality. They compromised a police “most wanted” list, adding the names of Lukashenko and his former interior minister, Yury Karayeu, to the list. And they defaced government websites with the red and white national flags favored by protesters over the official Belarusian red and green flag.

Those initial breaches attracted other hackers to the Cyber Partisans’ cause, and as it has grown, the group has become bolder with the scope of its intrusions. The spokesman said its aims are to protect the sovereignty and independence of Belarus and ultimately to remove Lukashenko from power.

Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to Belarus’ exiled opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said the hackers were engaged in “non-violent resistance.”

“When people face terror and repression, they can’t defend themselves with arms. They can defend themselves with creativity,” Viačorka said.

Names and addresses of government officials and alleged informants obtained by the hackers have been shared with Belarusian websites, including Blackmap.org, that seek to “name and shame” people cooperating with the regime and its efforts to suppress peaceful protests, according to Viačorka and the websites themselves. That has created difficulties for officials working for the Lukashenko regime, Viačorka said.

“It creates pressure on them,” Viačorka said. “It creates fractures within the government and a feeling that you can’t trust anyone when you are in the system.”

The Cyber Partisans said they are working with other groups to continue to hack government infrastructure. They are progressing toward what they call Moment X, a period that will combine computer sabotage with physical uprising on the streets, resulting in what the group hopes will be the overthrow of the Lukashenko government.

Azarau, the former police lieutenant colonel, is pursing the same goal, working with BYPOL to create an “undercover Belarusian army,” he said. “We are building structures inside, and one day we will be ready to change the power, the regime.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lithuania says will complete Belarus border fence by Sept 2022

    Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching their territory from Belarus and have accused Lukashenko of using them to put pressure on the European Union to lift sanctions against his country.

  • Texas power demand to hit record high during Tuesday heat

    The grid, however, also forecast power use would reach that level on Monday, only to pull back that outlook as cooler weather reduced the peaks. The United States has been beset by extreme weather this year, including a freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions in February and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer. Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas by population, will reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) every day from Aug. 22-25, according to AccuWeather.

  • Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight

    (Reuters) -Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan's last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance, said on Sunday he hoped to hold peaceful talks with the Islamist movement that seized power in Kabul a week ago but that his forces were ready to fight. "We want to make the Taliban realise that the only way forward is through negotiation," he told Reuters by telephone from his stronghold in the Panjshir valley northwest of Kabul, where he has gathered forces made up of remnants of regular army units and special forces as well as local militia fighters. The comments came as a statement on the Taliban's Alemarah Twitter feed said hundreds of fighters were heading towards Panjshir "after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully".

  • Michigan Man Faces Jail Time Over Threats To Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

    "We have been watching and know your every step," said one message provided by the attorney general.

  • James Craig: Whitmer has made it all about her

    STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — James Craig, the recently retired Detroit police chief who has served in law enforcement for the past four decades, will soon announce that he is seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

  • Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

    Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times. A team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) has developed a method using solar energy to activate a pump that sends cleansing "nanobubbles" into the water.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • China’s Central Bank Vows to Boost Credit Support, Stabilize Money Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s central bank chief vowed to stabilize the supply of credit and boost the amount of money supporting smaller businesses and the real economy, after both credit and economic growth slowed in July.The People’s Bank of China will keep monetary policy stable with a good cross-cyclical design and will support high-quality economic expansion with “appropriate money growth,” according t

  • Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says the US should maintain a 'light footprint' of troops in Afghanistan

    Sasse has emerged as a vocal critic of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy, blasting what he called the "Trump-Biden doctrine of weakness."

  • Poland to build fence, double troop numbers on Belarus border

    USNARZ GORNY, Poland (Reuters) -Poland will build a fence along its border with Belarus and double the number of troops there, the defence minister said on Monday, to halt a flow of migrants the European Union says is being driven by Minsk in retaliation for EU sanctions. Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross their borders. The EU says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is waging "hybrid warfare" with migrants to exert pressure on the bloc.

  • U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in West Bank and Gaza

    A U.S. donation of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday, as Palestinian officials work to boost uptake and counter a surge in new cases by requiring some workers to get the jab. The Palestinians began administering vaccines in February, but despite having purchased or received what officials have called "an abundance of doses", uptake has stalled at just 35% of age-eligible Palestinians in the West Bank, and around 11% in Gaza. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, whose Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited self-rule in the West Bank, said on Monday that unvaccinated public-sector employees would be put on unpaid leave, with immediate effect.

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • Here’s how Cam Newton accidentally violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols

    The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.

  • Apple Stock Loses 'Wow Factor' Without Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's (AAPL) CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Kamala Harris says U.S. focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Singapore that the United States was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyse the context of the troop withdrawal. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence. "There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister.

  • Switzerland hit by 'very worrying' fourth COVID-19 wave

    Switzerland is being hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus with a "very worrying" rise in infections, the head of the government's crisis team at the Federal Office for Public Health said on Tuesday. The number of new infections has hovered between 2,500 and 3,000 per day recently, close to the level of the third wave earlier this year, Patrick Mathys said. "The current situation should be seen as unfavourable and to some extent very worrying," Mathys told a press conference in Bern.

  • Slumping Padres fire pitching coach Larry Rothschild

    The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday as the franchise tries to stop its freefall in the National League playoff race. The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.