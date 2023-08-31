Hackers shut down Twitter putting Musk under pressure to extend Starlink internet service to Sudan

Elon Musk is under pressure to extend Starlink internet service to Sudan
Elon Musk is under pressure to extend Starlink internet service to Sudan - Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Hackers knocked Twitter offline in several countries as they tried to pressure Elon Musk into extending his Starlink internet service to Sudan.

A group called Anonymous Sudan attacked the site, recently renamed X, shutting it down for up to two hours on Tuesday in more than a dozen countries, including the UK and US.

Tens of thousands of users were reportedly affected.

“Make our message reach to Elon Musk: ‘Open Starlink in Sudan’,” the hackers posted on Telegram, according to the BBC.

Downdetector, an outage-tracking site, said nearly 20,000 outage reports were logged in the US and the UK.

String of attacks in recent months

Twitter did not publicly acknowledge any outage.

Mr Musk’s satellite-based internet service offers high-speed data connections across the globe, but is not offered in Sudan, which has been engulfed in war since May.

The prolific Anonymous Sudan group has been blamed for a string of attacks in recent months, on targets including Nigerian telecoms company MTN, the Kenyan government’s online infrastructure, Microsoft and the Port of Haifa in Israel.

It also hit the French postal service this week.

The group has portrayed itself as the Sudanese branch of the global hacking collective Anonymous. However, cybersecurity experts have said it is instead part of a murky underworld of Russian cyber criminal groups which spread Kremlin propaganda.

The BBC said members had provided passports and information backing the group’s claims that it was operating from Sudan.

“Our long-term goal is to show the world that Sudanese people, although with limited capabilities, have very good skills in many different fields,” said a spokesman for the group using the nickname Crush.

They promote what it calls disgusting content

The gang claims to be carrying out attacks to “defend the Truth, Islam and Sudan”.

It has targeted websites like OnlyFans, Tumblr and Reddit, claiming they promote what it calls “disgusting” content including “LGBTQ+ things”. It has also allegedly tried to extort victims for Bitcoin.

Mr Musk’s Starlink provides internet services via a huge network of satellites and is aimed at people who live in remote areas who cannot get high-speed internet.

Satellites have been put in low-level orbit to make connection speeds as fast as possible.

