Hackers from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence successfully attack Russian defence-related company

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported a successful cyberattack that has destroyed the entire IT infrastructure of IPL Consulting, a company specialising in implementing information systems in Russian industry.

Source: a report from DIU

Details: The report noted that this company presented itself as one of the most innovative Russian firms that assisted in implementing information systems in institutions engaged in the design and production of automotive and aircraft components, heavy engineering, equipment and instrumentation, particularly for the Russian defence industry.

Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "A devastating attack against IPL Consulting was carried out by DIU specialists who accessed the company's internal network and destroyed its entire IT infrastructure exceeding 60 terabytes, dozens of servers and databases.

The value of the digital data set lost by Russia is still being estimated. The damage caused to the enemy is excruciating in the context of the ongoing sanctions pressure against Russia. Moreover, dozens of Russian companies working for the defence industry of the aggressor state will suffer."

Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

